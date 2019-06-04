Weather forecast and Temperature today LIVE Updates: The southwest monsoon is “very likely” to set in over Kerala in the next 48 hours, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). An orange alert, indicating very heavy rainfall, has been issued in Kollam and Alappuzha districts for June 9 and in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha and Ernakulam districts for June 10 by the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority.

According to the IMD, squally weather is predicted along and off the Kerala coast and Southwest Arabian Sea. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea.

Meanwhile, severe heat wave conditions are very likely to prevail over Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, and Uttar Pradesh this weekend. The Northeast states will most likely receive heavy rainfall for the next 3-4 days.