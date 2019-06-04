Weather forecast and Temperature today LIVE Updates: The southwest monsoon is “very likely” to set in over Kerala in the next 48 hours, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). An orange alert, indicating very heavy rainfall, has been issued in Kollam and Alappuzha districts for June 9 and in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha and Ernakulam districts for June 10 by the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority.
According to the IMD, squally weather is predicted along and off the Kerala coast and Southwest Arabian Sea. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea.
Meanwhile, severe heat wave conditions are very likely to prevail over Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, and Uttar Pradesh this weekend. The Northeast states will most likely receive heavy rainfall for the next 3-4 days.
Bangalore rains: BESCOM gets ready to handle customer alerts through SMS
Bengaluru and Karnataka are set to receive some rainfall in the coming days. People in Bengaluru are concerned about power distribution. While most areas in and around the city face frequent and long power cuts these days, a proper system to inform the consumers on scheduled and unscheduled power outages is still absent, many point out. READ MORE
Delhi: No respite from heat wave till next week
Temperatures soared in Delhi again on Thursday, as the Safdarjung observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 43.9 degrees Celsius, four degrees above normal. The minimum was recorded at 28.6 degrees Celsius, a degree above normal.
India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials said the mercury is set to soar in the coming days, with some respite expected Tuesday in the form of thundershowers. READ MORE
Locals in Bihar perform rituals, pray for rain
The IMD yesterday predicted thunderstorm accompanied by lightning at isolated places in Bihar among others.
Welcome to our LIVE blog!
For latest updates on the weather today, follow this space.