Toggle Menu
Weather forecast today LIVE Updates: 13 dead, 21 injured in dust storm, lightning in Uttar Pradeshhttps://indianexpress.com/article/weather/weather-forecast-today-live-updates-orange-yellow-alert-issued-in-kerala-monsoon-north-india-heat-wave-5769267/

Weather forecast today LIVE Updates: 13 dead, 21 injured in dust storm, lightning in Uttar Pradesh

Weather forecast and Temperature today India LIVE News Updates: The southwest monsoon is "very likely" to set in over Kerala in the next 48 hours, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Weather forecast today LIVE Updates: Monsoon to hit Kerala in 48 hours
According to the IMD, squally weather is predicted along and off the Kerala coast and Southwest Arabian Sea.

Weather forecast and Temperature today LIVE Updates: The southwest monsoon is “very likely” to set in over Kerala in the next 48 hours, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). An orange alert, indicating very heavy rainfall, has been issued in Kollam and Alappuzha districts for June 9 and in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha and Ernakulam districts for June 10 by the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority.

According to the IMD, squally weather is predicted along and off the Kerala coast and Southwest Arabian Sea. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea.

Meanwhile, severe heat wave conditions are very likely to prevail over Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, and Uttar Pradesh this weekend. The Northeast states will most likely receive heavy rainfall for the next 3-4 days.

Live Blog

Kerala monsoon LIVE updates: The state Disaster Management Authority has issued an orange alert in several districts which are likely to receive heavy rainfall this weekend. Read latest news in Malayalam

Bangalore rains: BESCOM gets ready to handle customer alerts through SMS

Bengaluru and Karnataka are set to receive some rainfall in the coming days. People in Bengaluru are concerned about power distribution. While most areas in and around the city face frequent and long power cuts these days, a proper system to inform the consumers on scheduled and unscheduled power outages is still absent, many point out. READ MORE

Delhi: No respite from heat wave till next week

Temperatures soared in Delhi again on Thursday, as the Safdarjung observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 43.9 degrees Celsius, four degrees above normal. The minimum was recorded at 28.6 degrees Celsius, a degree above normal.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials said the mercury is set to soar in the coming days, with some respite expected Tuesday in the form of thundershowers. READ MORE

Locals in Bihar perform rituals, pray for rain

The IMD yesterday predicted thunderstorm accompanied by lightning at isolated places in Bihar among others.

Welcome to our LIVE blog!

For latest updates on the weather today, follow this space. 

weather, weather today, today weather, temperature, temperature today, weather report, weather warning, weather report today, weather forecast, weather forecast today, weather forecast report, weather forecast today in delhi, delhi weather, noida weather, weather today in lucknow,imd forecast today, imd weather forecast

he highest temperature of 47.9°C was recorded at Nowgong, Madhya Pradesh.

The IMD Thursday predicted intense heatwave sweeping northern India, with the mercury hovering around 47 degrees Celsius in many parts of Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh Wednesday even as there were light rains at isolated places in the region. The highest temperature of 47.9°C was recorded at Nowgong, Madhya Pradesh.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Delhi: No respite from heat wave till next week
2 Monsoon to hit Kerala in next 48 hours, predicts IMD
3 Monsoon may take longer to reach Delhi, normal rainfall likely: IMD