Weather Forecast Today LIVE Updates: Odisha to receive more rain while flood threat looms over Punjab’s Ferozepur

Weather forecast Today LIVE Updates: The Ferozepur district administration in Punjab has been put on high alert after a major portion of an embankment in the catchment area of the Sutlej river was washed away on Sunday following the release of water by Pakistan into the Indian territory. Precautionary deployment of the NDRF and the Army teams has been made in view of the flood threat which looms large in some villages.

Rain-soaked Odisha is set to receive more rain over the next few days with a new low-pressure area likely to form over the Bay of Bengal, the IMD said. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea. Meanwhile, light to moderate rain with thundershowers at a few places in Haryana and at isolated places in Punjab is also expected over the next four days.

On Sunday, Delhi woke up to a cloudy morning with the minimum temperature settling at 26.8 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season’s average. According to IMD, rains or thundershowers were recorded at most places over Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Goa, West Bengal, Karnataka and Kerala.