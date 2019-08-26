Weather Forecast Today LIVE Updates: Odisha to receive more rain while flood threat looms over Punjab’s Ferozepur

Toggle Menu
Weather forecast Today LIVE Updates: Punjab government officials said that the Ferozepur district administration is on high alert. Precautionary deployment of the NDRF and the Army teams has been made in view of the flood threat.

Several villages of Ferozepur already remain inundated because of the recent rains and breaches in embankments of the river. (Representational Image)

Weather forecast Today LIVE Updates: The Ferozepur district administration in Punjab has been put on high alert after a major portion of an embankment in the catchment area of the Sutlej river was washed away on Sunday following the release of water by Pakistan into the Indian territory. Precautionary deployment of the NDRF and the Army teams has been made in view of the flood threat which looms large in some villages.

Rain-soaked Odisha is set to receive more rain over the next few days with a new low-pressure area likely to form over the Bay of Bengal, the IMD said. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea. Meanwhile, light to moderate rain with thundershowers at a few places in Haryana and at isolated places in Punjab is also expected over the next four days.

On Sunday, Delhi woke up to a cloudy morning with the minimum temperature settling at 26.8 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season’s average. According to IMD, rains or thundershowers were recorded at most places over Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Goa, West Bengal, Karnataka and Kerala.

Bhubaneswar: A view of a waterlogged street following heavy rains. (PTI Photo)

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh chaired a high-level meeting to review the flood situation in Ferozepur, Jalandhar, Kapurthala and Rupnagar districts and directed the principal secretary Water Resources to ensure strengthening of the Tendiwala embankment on war footing to avert the flooding of nearby villages.

On Sunday, light to moderate rains were received in a few parts of Punjab and Haryana as maximum temperatures hovered below normal limits at most places. Parts of Himachal Pradesh received light to moderate rainfall from Saturday and scattered downpour is expected to continue till August 31, the MeT office said.

