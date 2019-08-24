Toggle Menu
Weather forecast today LIVE UPDATES: Low pressure area off Odisha coast likely to bring rains for next 48 hourshttps://indianexpress.com/article/weather/weather-forecast-today-live-updates-odisha-rains-kerala-karnataka-floods-cyclone-5932658/

Weather forecast today LIVE UPDATES: Low pressure area off Odisha coast likely to bring rains for next 48 hours

Weather forecast Today LIVE Updates: Fairly heavy rainfall activity with isolated heavy falls is predicted over Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, Jharkhand during the next 24 hours

Weather Forecast Report LIVE: Several parts across the state has been experiencing incessant rainfall for the past two days. (Source: IMD)

Weather forecast Today India LIVE Updates: A low-pressure area is likely to build over Odisha and neighbouring regions due to a cyclonic circulation which currently lies off the Odisha-West Bengal coast. This may increase rainfall activity in the region for the next 48 hours, the IMD said in its latest bulletin. Several parts of the state have been experiencing incessant rainfall for the last two days.

In view of the weather forecast, Odisha’s revenue and disaster management department asked Collectors of the districts to keep administrative machinery prepared to meet any possible situation. Fishermen have been advised against venturing into the sea on Saturday and Sunday, PTI reported.

Fairly heavy rainfall activity with isolated heavy falls is predicted over Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, Jharkhand during the next 24 hours and over Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan during next 48 hours. Due to the convergence of lower-level westerlies, Kerala and coastal Karnataka are likely to experience heavy rainfall for the next three days.

Meanwhile, several villages in Punjab continue to reel under heavy flooding after a record release of 2.75 lakh cusecs from Bhakra Dam on Sunday night. According to the villagers, huge breaches in the Dhussi Bandh have added to the flooding situation because of which water is spreading towards other villages too.

Live Blog

Follow LIVE updates on the weather news from Kerala, Karnataka, Odisha and other parts of the country here.

West Bengal: Thundershowers alert for some parts in the state

Hello. Welcome to our Weather LIVE blog... Follow us for latest updates.

Over the past few days, as many as 19 people lost their lives in rain-related incidents in Uttar Pradesh, while several villages in Punjab were inundated on Thursday after Pakistan opened gates of headworks on the Sutlej river.

Delhi experienced dry weather for most parts of Friday, light rain occurred at isolated places in Noida, and in and around Safdarjang and Lodhi Road, a weather department official told PTI.

According to Skymet, a private weather forecasting agency, the west end of the axis of monsoon trough which lies on the foothills of the Himalayas will start moving south from Saturday enhancing rainfall activity in the states of Haryana, Punjab, Delhi and west Uttar Pradesh. A cyclonic circulation, which currently lies over south Uttar Pradesh, will also travel south of Delhi.

 

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android