Weather forecast today LIVE UPDATES: Low pressure area off Odisha coast likely to bring rains for next 48 hours

Weather forecast Today India LIVE Updates: A low-pressure area is likely to build over Odisha and neighbouring regions due to a cyclonic circulation which currently lies off the Odisha-West Bengal coast. This may increase rainfall activity in the region for the next 48 hours, the IMD said in its latest bulletin. Several parts of the state have been experiencing incessant rainfall for the last two days.

In view of the weather forecast, Odisha’s revenue and disaster management department asked Collectors of the districts to keep administrative machinery prepared to meet any possible situation. Fishermen have been advised against venturing into the sea on Saturday and Sunday, PTI reported.

Fairly heavy rainfall activity with isolated heavy falls is predicted over Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, Jharkhand during the next 24 hours and over Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan during next 48 hours. Due to the convergence of lower-level westerlies, Kerala and coastal Karnataka are likely to experience heavy rainfall for the next three days.

Meanwhile, several villages in Punjab continue to reel under heavy flooding after a record release of 2.75 lakh cusecs from Bhakra Dam on Sunday night. According to the villagers, huge breaches in the Dhussi Bandh have added to the flooding situation because of which water is spreading towards other villages too.