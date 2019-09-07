Weather Forecast Today Live Updates: IMD predicts ‘very heavy rainfall’ in Mumbai over next two dayshttps://indianexpress.com/article/weather/weather-forecast-today-live-updates-mumbai-to-receive-very-heavy-rainfall-over-next-2-days-warns-imd-5975299/
Weather Forecast Today Live Updates: IMD predicts ‘very heavy rainfall’ in Mumbai over next two days
Weather forecast Today LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was scheduled to visit Nagpur today to inaugurate the Maharashtra metro, had to call off his trip due to the heavy rainfall prediction.
Weather forecast Today LIVE Updates: After being hit by torrential rains over the past few days, Mumbai is likely to witness “heavy to very heavy rainfall in the city and adjoining areas on Sunday and Monday, the Met department has predicted. “Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely for the next two days in the city and its adjoining areas,” said IMD Chief PRO Vishambhar Singh. The IMD has also predicted cloudy weather for this period.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was scheduled to visit Nagpur today to inaugurate the Maharashtra metro, had to call off his trip due to the heavy rainfall prediction. Meanwhile, the national capital received showers in different parts of the city with the temperature in the city hovering around 35 degree Celsius. Humidity in the NCR region was recorded at 60 per cent, Skymet Weather said in a tweet. Gujarat, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh is likely to witness heavy rainfall today, IMD said.
Rains is likely to continue over Odisha and Chhattisgarh for the next 24 hours: Skymet
Trains on Central and Western lines running normally with no complaints
The Colaba observatory for the island city has recorded a rainfall of 70 mm in the last 24 hours ended on Saturday morning, which is higher compared to the quantum of rains recorded by the Santacruz centre. Meanwhile, trains ran on time on the Main and Western lines of the Central Railway (CR) and Western Railway (WR) on Saturday, with no untoward incident being reported. (PTI)
Heavy rain, triggered by a low pressure area, battered several low-lying places in Odisha on Friday disrupting road communication, officials said. The meteorological centre here forecast more downpour till Monday and issued warning of a possible flood-like situation and landslide in hilly areas due to incessant rain.
Met Department yesterday had warned Delhi of persistent sultry weather with no relief any time soon. Kuldeep Srivastava, a senior scientist at the India Meteorological Department, said light showers were witnessed in west and north Delhi. However, the wait for rains grew longer for vast stretches of the national capital.
Sion-Dadar highway is waterlogged
