Weather Forecast Today Live Updates: IMD predicts ‘very heavy rainfall’ in Mumbai over next two days

Weather forecast Today LIVE Updates: After being hit by torrential rains over the past few days, Mumbai is likely to witness “heavy to very heavy rainfall in the city and adjoining areas on Sunday and Monday, the Met department has predicted. “Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely for the next two days in the city and its adjoining areas,” said IMD Chief PRO Vishambhar Singh. The IMD has also predicted cloudy weather for this period.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was scheduled to visit Nagpur today to inaugurate the Maharashtra metro, had to call off his trip due to the heavy rainfall prediction. Meanwhile, the national capital received showers in different parts of the city with the temperature in the city hovering around 35 degree Celsius. Humidity in the NCR region was recorded at 60 per cent, Skymet Weather said in a tweet. Gujarat, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh is likely to witness heavy rainfall today, IMD said.