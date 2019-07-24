Weather Forecast Today LIVE Updates: Heavy rainfall in Mumbai in last 12 hours, traffic diverted

Toggle Menu
Weather Forecast Today LIVE Updates: Colaba has received 171 mm of rainfall according to the MeT department. 58 mm of rain was recorded in Santacruz till 5.30 am. Mumbai rains have caused water-logging in Dadar and Hindmata along with parts of Kurla.

Traffic has been diverted at some places in Mumbai due incessant rains. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Weather forecast Today India LIVE Updates: Mumbai and its suburbs have been experiencing heavy rainfall in the last 12 hours. The rains are expected to further intensify as the day progresses. Colaba has received 171 mm of rainfall and 58 mm of rain was recorded in Santacruz till 5.30 am, according to the MeT department. The rains have caused waterlogging in Dadar and Hindmata along with parts of Kurla. Traffic has been diverted at some places due to the heavy downpour.

Kerala also witnessed heavy rainfall in the last few days. Five people lost their lives due to drowning on Monday. Over 300 people were shifted to relief camps in the state as monsoon intensified. According to IMD, the rainfall activity is also likely to increase over central India, adjoining northern parts of peninsular India and also along the northern plains from Wednesday for the subsequent 3-4 days.

Meanwhile, monsoon is expected to intensify in north India despite sporadic rainfall in the Delhi-NCR region till Wednesday. The IMD predicted heavy to very heavy rains in the national capital on Thursday and Friday. The IMD, in a statement, said widespread rain or thundershowers will cover parts of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh from July 24 to 27.

Heavy rainfall in Mumbai in the last 12 hours. Traffic diverted at some places. Stay tuned for Live Updates.

Goregaon Siddharth Hospital traffic diversion has been restored

Mumbai rains: Traffic diversion updates

Alankar Talkies to Bhendi Bazaar traffic diverted via Don Taki to JJ Hospital. SV Road National College traffic diverted via Link Road. BMC has advised Mumbai citizens to carefully plan their routes, considering traffic diversions due to hevy rains.

Heavy rains continue to lash Kerala. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

There has been a weather alert for Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, according to SkymetWeather. Rainfall is predicted over Chittoor, Prakasam, Nellore in AP, while Chennai, Kancheepuram, Thiruvallur, Tiruvannamalai and Vellore districts could receive rainfall in in Tamil Nadu today.

An alert has also been issued for Haryana, West Uttar Pradesh. In Haryana, rainfall is expected in Fatehabad, Hisar, Jind, Kaithal, Karnal, Palwal, Panipat, Rohtak and Sonipat. In UP Baghpat, Bulandshahr, Noida, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar and Shamli could receive rainfall today.

