Weather Forecast Today LIVE Updates: Heavy rainfall in Mumbai in last 12 hours, traffic diverted

Weather forecast Today India LIVE Updates: Mumbai and its suburbs have been experiencing heavy rainfall in the last 12 hours. The rains are expected to further intensify as the day progresses. Colaba has received 171 mm of rainfall and 58 mm of rain was recorded in Santacruz till 5.30 am, according to the MeT department. The rains have caused waterlogging in Dadar and Hindmata along with parts of Kurla. Traffic has been diverted at some places due to the heavy downpour.

Kerala also witnessed heavy rainfall in the last few days. Five people lost their lives due to drowning on Monday. Over 300 people were shifted to relief camps in the state as monsoon intensified. According to IMD, the rainfall activity is also likely to increase over central India, adjoining northern parts of peninsular India and also along the northern plains from Wednesday for the subsequent 3-4 days.

Meanwhile, monsoon is expected to intensify in north India despite sporadic rainfall in the Delhi-NCR region till Wednesday. The IMD predicted heavy to very heavy rains in the national capital on Thursday and Friday. The IMD, in a statement, said widespread rain or thundershowers will cover parts of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh from July 24 to 27.