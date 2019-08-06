Mumbai Rains, Weather Forecast Today Live Updates: Mumbai to see few spells of rain; CM to chair meet on flood situation

The IMD has predicted that Mumbai will receive "light to moderate" rainfall on Tuesday. The city had experienced interse showers over the weekend, leading to waterlogging in several parts of the city. The break in rainfall will help water recede from flooded areas. The next big spell of showers is likely only on August 9.

Pune received heavy rainfall over last weekend, which resulted in its four dam reservoirs — Khadakwasla dam, Panshet dam, Varasgaon dam, Temghar dam — filling to capacity. The four rivers that pass through the city — Mula, Mutha, Pavana and Indrayani — were all carrying large amounts of water, which is being regularly released by the dams. Some 500 people living on the banks of the rivers have been relocated to relief centres.

Meanwhile, 1.13 lakh people in 15 districts in Maharashtra have been affected by heavy rainfall and floods . The most affected regions include Kolhapur, Thane, Satara, and Nashik. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will chair a meeting Tuesday to discuss the situation, as well as short and long term measures.

According to Skymet, a private forecasting agency, rain intensity will remain low till August 9. “Systems allowing heavy to very heavy rain over north Konkan, including Mumbai, have weakened. Only light to moderate showers are now expected, giving much-needed relief and time for water to recede from flooded areas,” Mahesh Palawat, vice-president of the agency, said. “The city is not likely to have any problem till August 9 as sporadic spells of moderate showers are expected.”

Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Mumbai and its suburbs are likely to witness few spells of rain Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department has predicted. An orange alert is issued in Thane, which is likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall. “Light to moderate rainfall is very likely in Mumbai and heavy to very heavy rain likely at a few places in Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg,” an IMD official said.

The Mutha river after discharge of water from the Khadakwasla dam on Sunday. (Express Photo: Ashish Kale)

Pune has been receiving heavy rainfall for the last two days. All four of the city's dams upstream of the Mutha river are filled to capacity, which has led to the release of water into the river. The Khadakwasla dam, which has a capacity of 1.97 TMC, was the first to fill, leading to release of water over the last ten days. The Panshet dam, with a capacity of 10.65 TMC, was the next, filling last week, followed by the Varasgaon dam, which has a capacity 12.82 TMC. The Temghar dam, with 3.71 TMC capacity, was filled on Monday night.

Due to this, the intensity of the flood-like situation in Pune has been increasing. Around 12,000 persons in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) areas have been moved to safe locations. Seven bridges are closed for public use. The Mutha river cuts across the city.

The water resource department is trying hard to keep the damage to the minimum by limiting the release to 45,474 cusecs.

Since the past few days, the Bhide bridge, the riverside road from Mhatre bridge to Deccan, and from Shaniwar peth to Shaniwarwada have been submerged in river water.

The situation has thrown life out of gear. Several low-lying areas are inundated while train and bus services have been affected too.

“At present, there are very strong westerly winds blowing over from the Arabian Sea. This combined with low-level wind convergence happening over Maharashtra and south Gujarat has led to continuous and heavy rains, mainly along the west coast. Its influence is also seen over adjoining areas in Madhya Maharashtra, including Pune, Nashik, Ahmednagar,” said an official at IMD, Pune.