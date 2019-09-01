Weather Forecast Today Live Updates: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Maharashtra; Mumbai, Raigad on alerthttps://indianexpress.com/article/weather/weather-forecast-today-live-updates-mumbai-rains-pune-maharashtra-5955625/
Weather Forecast Today Live Updates: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Maharashtra; Mumbai, Raigad on alert
Weather forecast Today LIVE Updates: Two cyclonic circulations that lay over Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh are likely to cause widespread rainfall over Maharashtra.
Weather forecast Today LIVE Updates: With the onset of heavy rainfall, Ganesh Chaturthi in Pune is all set to begin on a wet note. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy rains in the region from Sunday. In its final leg, the southwest monsoon is all set to get active once again, bringing moderate to heavy showers over Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra and Vidarbha.
Two cyclonic circulations that lay over Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh are likely to cause widespread rainfall over Maharashtra. The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Mumbai, has placed Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg on alert.
Meanwhile, Delhi witnessed a pleasant morning with an overcast sky. The maximum temperature in the national capital on Saturday was 37 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 29.1 degrees Celsius. The Met department has predicted cloudy skies for Sunday with light to moderate rain.
Live Blog
With heavy rains predicted in Maharashtra, the monsoon season will come to its final leg. Follow for LIVE updates
Maharashtra, Vidarbha, Marathwada to experience heavy rainfall for next 2-3 days
The regions of Maharashtra, Vidarbha, and Marathwada are set to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall in the coming two to three days, IMD said. Two cyclonic circulations that lay over Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh are likely to cause widespread rainfall over Maharashtra. The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Mumbai, has placed Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg on alert. “There are even chances of very heavy spells over Bhandara, Gondiya and Chandrapur districts, particularly on September 2 and September 3,” said Anupam Kashyapi, head of the weather department, IMD, Pune.
IMD advises fishermen to not venture into sea
IMD advises fishermen to not venture into the sea as strong winds reaching 45-55 km per hour are likely to prevail over southeast Bay of Bengal and north Andaman Sea.
Light rains end sultry spell in Delhi; more likely
Delhiites woke up to the rumbling of thunder as rains lashed the city on Sunday morning, in a much-needed break from a long spell of sultry weather. The national capital remains swallowed by dark grey clouds and more showers are likely during the day. The local MeT office said the Safdarjung Observatory, which provides official figures for the city, recorded 0.8 cm rains till 8.30 am. "Several areas have reported light rainfall. More showers are likely during the day," an India Meteorological Department official said. The rains are a result of a fresh Western Disturbance in north Jammu and Kashmir and nearby areas and a cyclonic circulation over south Punjab, Skymet Weather, a private forecaster, said. The axis of monsoon trough is moving from south Punjab to central parts of the country, it said. At 8.30 am, the city recorded a low of 26.4 degrees Celsius and the humidity was 84 per cent. (PTI)
Heavy rains likely to lash Odisha in next 5 days, districts put on alert
With heavy rains likely to pound many parts of Odisha in the next five days due to a fresh low-pressure area taking shape over the Bay of Bengal, the state government on Saturday asked the districts to be prepared to meet the possible flood situation. A low-pressure area is likely to develop over north and west-central Bay of Bengal during the next 48 hours and is likely to become more well-marked thereafter, Director, Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre, H R Biswas said. Under its influence, heavy to very heavy rainfall will lash parts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Ganjam, Mayurbhanj, Puri and Nayagarh till Monday, he added. (PTI)
Somewhere over the rainbow
With more rain than Cherrapunjee this monsoon, Mahabaleshwar is being called ‘the rainiest place in the country’. What does it mean for the town, its infrastructure, its tourism, and its Met officials? Read here
Heavy rainfall recorded in and around Mumbai in last 24 hours: IMD
IMD Mumbai says, "Moderate to heavy rainfall recorded in last 24 hours in Mumbai and around Mumbai. Panvel recorded 13 cm rainfall. Latest satellite picture indicates active west coast move towards south Konkan and further. Conditions are likely to prevail for the next 2-3 days."
With heavy rains predicted in Maharashtra, Anupam Kashyapi, head of the weather department, IMD, Pune, said, "These coastal districts will receive heavy spells till September 3. Similarly, the districts of Pune, Satara, Sangli Kolhapur and Jalgaon, including the ghat areas, will experience moderate to heavy spells during this period."
Pune city is expected to receive moderate to heavy rain on September 5 and September 6, right in the middle of the festival which begins on September 2.
This year, the city has recorded nearly 100 per cent surplus rainfall. As on August 31, rainfall recorded over the city this season stood at 784.2 mm against a normal of 439.2 mm.
The Met Department has also predicted light to moderate rain for isolated places in Himachal Pradesh till September 6. Una recorded the highest temperature in the state at 35.2 degrees Celsius while Keylong was the coldest place with a temperature of 11.8 degrees Celsius.
Maharashtra, Vidarbha, Marathwada to experience heavy rainfall for next 2-3 days
The regions of Maharashtra, Vidarbha, and Marathwada are set to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall in the coming two to three days, IMD said. Two cyclonic circulations that lay over Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh are likely to cause widespread rainfall over Maharashtra. The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Mumbai, has placed Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg on alert. “There are even chances of very heavy spells over Bhandara, Gondiya and Chandrapur districts, particularly on September 2 and September 3,” said Anupam Kashyapi, head of the weather department, IMD, Pune.
IMD advises fishermen to not venture into sea
IMD advises fishermen to not venture into the sea as strong winds reaching 45-55 km per hour are likely to prevail over southeast Bay of Bengal and north Andaman Sea.
Light rains end sultry spell in Delhi; more likely
Delhiites woke up to the rumbling of thunder as rains lashed the city on Sunday morning, in a much-needed break from a long spell of sultry weather. The national capital remains swallowed by dark grey clouds and more showers are likely during the day. The local MeT office said the Safdarjung Observatory, which provides official figures for the city, recorded 0.8 cm rains till 8.30 am. "Several areas have reported light rainfall. More showers are likely during the day," an India Meteorological Department official said. The rains are a result of a fresh Western Disturbance in north Jammu and Kashmir and nearby areas and a cyclonic circulation over south Punjab, Skymet Weather, a private forecaster, said. The axis of monsoon trough is moving from south Punjab to central parts of the country, it said. At 8.30 am, the city recorded a low of 26.4 degrees Celsius and the humidity was 84 per cent. (PTI)
Heavy rains likely to lash Odisha in next 5 days, districts put on alert
With heavy rains likely to pound many parts of Odisha in the next five days due to a fresh low-pressure area taking shape over the Bay of Bengal, the state government on Saturday asked the districts to be prepared to meet the possible flood situation. A low-pressure area is likely to develop over north and west-central Bay of Bengal during the next 48 hours and is likely to become more well-marked thereafter, Director, Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre, H R Biswas said. Under its influence, heavy to very heavy rainfall will lash parts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Ganjam, Mayurbhanj, Puri and Nayagarh till Monday, he added. (PTI)
Somewhere over the rainbow
With more rain than Cherrapunjee this monsoon, Mahabaleshwar is being called ‘the rainiest place in the country’. What does it mean for the town, its infrastructure, its tourism, and its Met officials? Read here
Heavy rainfall recorded in and around Mumbai in last 24 hours: IMD
IMD Mumbai says, "Moderate to heavy rainfall recorded in last 24 hours in Mumbai and around Mumbai. Panvel recorded 13 cm rainfall. Latest satellite picture indicates active west coast move towards south Konkan and further. Conditions are likely to prevail for the next 2-3 days."