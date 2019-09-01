Weather Forecast Today Live Updates: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Maharashtra; Mumbai, Raigad on alert

Weather forecast Today LIVE Updates: With the onset of heavy rainfall, Ganesh Chaturthi in Pune is all set to begin on a wet note. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy rains in the region from Sunday. In its final leg, the southwest monsoon is all set to get active once again, bringing moderate to heavy showers over Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra and Vidarbha.

Two cyclonic circulations that lay over Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh are likely to cause widespread rainfall over Maharashtra. The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Mumbai, has placed Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg on alert.

Meanwhile, Delhi witnessed a pleasant morning with an overcast sky. The maximum temperature in the national capital on Saturday was 37 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 29.1 degrees Celsius. The Met department has predicted cloudy skies for Sunday with light to moderate rain.