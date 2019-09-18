Weather forecast today LIVE Updates: Mumbai likely to get heavy rainfall, says IMD

Weather forecast today LIVE Updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rain at isolated places for Mumbai. According to the district-wise forecast, there will be an increase in rainfall activity in the interiors of Maharashtra between September 18 and 25.

A red alert has been issued by the Met department for Mumbai and Thane for Thursday with forecast of “heavy to very heavy” rain in the city and suburbs. Mumbai has already recorded its wettest monsoon since 1954. From June 1 to September 17, the rainfall recorded is 3,467.6 mm, surpassing the record of 1954 when 3,451.6 mm average seasonal rain was recorded.

Meanwhile, rain-lashed in Bihar, Jharkhand and many places over Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. Heavy rainfall was witnessed at isolated places over Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Nicobar islands.