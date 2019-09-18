Toggle Menu
Weather forecast today LIVE Updates: Mumbai likely to get heavy rainfall, says IMD

Weather forecast today LIVE Updates: Follow our live blog through the day for the latest news and updates on the southwest monsoon and weather conditions across the country, including cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Bhopal, Ahmedabad etc.

Mumbai city, along with adjoining suburbs, may witness heavy heavy spells of rain in Tuesday. (Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

Weather forecast today LIVE Updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rain at isolated places for Mumbai. According to the district-wise forecast, there will be an increase in rainfall activity in the interiors of Maharashtra between September 18 and 25.

A red alert has been issued by the Met department for Mumbai and Thane for Thursday with forecast of “heavy to very heavy” rain in the city and suburbs. Mumbai has already recorded its wettest monsoon since 1954. From June 1 to September 17, the rainfall recorded is 3,467.6 mm, surpassing the record of 1954 when 3,451.6 mm average seasonal rain was recorded.

Meanwhile, rain-lashed in Bihar, Jharkhand and many places over Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. Heavy rainfall was witnessed at isolated places over Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Nicobar islands.

Weather forecast today live updates: Follow the latest news and updates on the southwest monsoon, and the temperature today across India, including in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai and other cities.

On Wednesday, Delhi woke up to light rains this morning and cloudy skies.

Meanwhile, hundreds of people were rescued by the Army across four districts of Rajasthan on Monday following a flood-like situation, while thousands others have been shifted to safer areas, even as Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot took stock of the situation and surveyed the flooded areas.

