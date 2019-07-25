Weather Forecast Today LIVE Updates: Mumbai to experience moderate to heavy rainfall today, predicts IMD

Welcome to our LIVE blog! IMD has predicted intense spells of rainfall in districts of Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Palghar, Ratnagiri during next four hours. Heavy rainfall is likely to lash parts of North and Central India as well. Stay tuned to this space for the latest weather updated.

Landslides at various places on Srinagar-Leh highway has resulted in blockade of the road. Jammu & Kashmir traffic police said, "Traffic movement to remain suspended for today till clearance of landslides."

Meanwhile, in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an earthquake with a magnitude of 3.6 on the Richter Scale was recorded at 1:15 AM today. A 55-year-old woman died after part of her house collapsed in Vasavalpada in Dahanu last night after an earthquake. Read the full story here

IMD has predicted light to moderate rain/thundershowers in the districts of Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Solan, Sirmaur & Shimla in Himachal Pradesh during the next three hours. The weather department informed that due to inclement weather and snowbound trek, Kinner Kailash Yatra to stay suspended for this year.

Meanwhile, rain-related incidents claimed 54 lives in Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh while six more persons died in flood-hit Assam on Wednesday, news agency PTI reported. The Met department has predicted heavy rains in isolated places across Uttar Pradesh Thursday, as well as in eastern and northern regions of the country, including Delhi. Intermittent spells of rain are also expected in Kerala’s Kannur and Kasargod districts.

Weather forecast Today India LIVE Updates: A day after Mumbai was faced with a deluge like situation, the city Thursday is likely to continue receiving moderate to heavy rainfall. In last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am this morning, 38.3 mm of rainfall was recorded at the Santacruz observatory while Colaba recorded 52.2 mm.

The flood situation in Assam continues to remain grim, with the toll mounting to 74 following the death of six more people. According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), floodwaters have inundated vast swathes of 20 of all 33 districts in the state, affecting 38.82 lakh people.

Of the six more deaths, one person died each in Nalbari, Barpeta, Dhubri and Golaghat districts and three were killed in Morigaon district, it stated.

Fourteen people were also killed across Uttar Pradesh in rain-related incidents since Tuesday. Of the total, seven deaths took place on Wednesday. These include three in Aligarh due to wall collapse following heavy rains, two in Rae Bareli, and one each in Banda and Mirzapur due to lightning strike, according to an official statement. Rain is very likely at most places over the state on July 26 and at many places over the state on July 27, the weather office said.