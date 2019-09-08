Weather Forecast Today LIVE UPDATES: IMD predicts heavy rain for Mumbai
Mumbai Rains, Weather forecast Today LIVE Updates: The Met department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall for Mumbai and its adjoining areas on Sunday and Monday.
Weather forecast Today LIVE Updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted widespread rain over Gujarat during the next 2-3 days, Konkan and Goa, central Maharashtra and Vidarbha region in the next 48 hours.
The Met department also predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall for Mumbai and its adjoining areas on Sunday and Monday. “Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely for the next two days in the city and its adjoining areas,” said IMD Chief PRO Vishambhar Singh. The IMD has also predicted cloudy weather for this period. Mumbaikars were warned to ensure adequate safety and take precautions for the same.
PM Modi had to cancel his Nagpur visit yesterday due to heavy rainfall forecast in the area. Meanwhile, several parts of Delhi received moderate rain on Saturday evening.
IMD has forecast heavy rains for Mumbai on Sunday and Monday. Follow this space for the latest weather updates.
Mumbai: Santacruz records 119 mm rain in last 24 hours
During the last 24 hours, Santacruz and Colaba recorded 119 mm and 66 mm rain respectively.
Delhi: Mercury drops after rain in capital
The mercury in the national capital dipped a day after moderate rains were witnessed and the minimum temperature on Sunday was around 26.4 degrees Celcius. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 36 degrees Celcius and the weatherman has forecast cloudy skies with light rains.
Most places over Gangetic West Bengal, Konkan, Goa, Karnataka, Kerala, Nagaland, Tripura, Mizoram, Bihar and many places over Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Assam and Meghalaya, Odisha, Jharkhand, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh and some isolated places over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana received rain/thundershowers between 8:30 am to 5:30 pm yesterday.
