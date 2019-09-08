Weather Forecast Today LIVE UPDATES: IMD predicts heavy rain for Mumbai

Weather forecast Today LIVE Updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted widespread rain over Gujarat during the next 2-3 days, Konkan and Goa, central Maharashtra and Vidarbha region in the next 48 hours.

The Met department also predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall for Mumbai and its adjoining areas on Sunday and Monday. “Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely for the next two days in the city and its adjoining areas,” said IMD Chief PRO Vishambhar Singh. The IMD has also predicted cloudy weather for this period. Mumbaikars were warned to ensure adequate safety and take precautions for the same.

PM Modi had to cancel his Nagpur visit yesterday due to heavy rainfall forecast in the area. Meanwhile, several parts of Delhi received moderate rain on Saturday evening.