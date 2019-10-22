Weather forecast today LIVE updates: Heavy rains likely in Tamil Nadu; four Kerala districts on red alert

Weather forecast Today LIVE Updates: A cyclonic circulation over southwest Bay of Bengal is likely to bring heavy rainfall to Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department has said in a weather bulletin. Extremely heavy rainfall of over 20 cms is likely to occur at isolated places over Tamil Nadu in the hilly areas of Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Theni and Dindigul districts, the IMD said. With the northeast monsoon becoming active, the weather condition is expected to remain the same for the next four days, too.

Following a rain-soaked bypoll day, a red alert has been issued in four districts of Kerala on Tuesday. According to the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority, a red alert was also issued in Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur and Palakkad.

The Met department has also predicted rain, snowfall in Himachal Pradesh in the coming days. Rain is likely in isolated places of the mid-hills, whereas snowfall may occur at some places of the state from October 22 to 24, PTI quoted Shimla Meteorological Centre director Manmohan Singh as saying on Monday.