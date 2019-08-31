Weather Forecast Today LIVE UPDATES: Gujarat CM declares end of water scarcity in Kutch
On Friday, several flights in Mumbai were delayed after heavy downpour in the city. Many domestic flights were affected after airlines announced a delay in departure.
Weather forecast Today LIVE Updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Saturday predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh in the northern part of the country, and Goa, Telangana, Coastal Karnataka, and Kerala in southern India.
Flights operations took a hit in Mumbai Friday after a heavy downpour in the city. Meanwhile, temperatures soared in New Delhi at 36.7 degrees Celsius yesterday, two notches above the normal.
Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has formally declared the end of scarcity in the semi-arid district of Kutch and announced that the state government will extend benefits of drought-relief measures to the district till the end of July, instead of June.
After a prolonged dry spell, Uttar Pradesh is set to witness rains during the first week of September, Skymet Weather reported. During the last 24 hours, places such as Hamirpur, Banda, and Orai received good rainfall activities.
Dry weather prevailed in most parts of Haryana and Punjab on Friday where maximum temperatures hovered above normal limits. As per Meteorological Department, Union Territory Chandigarh recorded a maximum of 35.5 degrees Celsius.
Meanwhile, Delhi residents reeled under sultry weather on Friday as rains continued to elude the national capital. However, light rains may provide some reprieve on Saturday evening, the weather department said.
More rains have been forecast in Punjab and Haryana by the MeT over the next few days. Parts of Punjab and Haryana were lashed by rains on Thursday and maximum temperatures hovered close to normal limits at most places.
Chandigarh, which received trace rainfall, recorded a maximum of 33 degrees Celsius. In Haryana, Ambala recorded a high of 33.1 degree Celsius after receiving light rains. Karnal's maximum settled at 35 degrees after being lashed by heavy rains. Hisar recorded a high of 37.6 degrees.