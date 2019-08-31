Weather Forecast Today LIVE UPDATES: Gujarat CM declares end of water scarcity in Kutch

Weather forecast Today LIVE Updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Saturday predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh in the northern part of the country, and Goa, Telangana, Coastal Karnataka, and Kerala in southern India.

Flights operations took a hit in Mumbai Friday after a heavy downpour in the city. Meanwhile, temperatures soared in New Delhi at 36.7 degrees Celsius yesterday, two notches above the normal.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has formally declared the end of scarcity in the semi-arid district of Kutch and announced that the state government will extend benefits of drought-relief measures to the district till the end of July, instead of June.