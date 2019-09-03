Weather Forecast Today Live Updates: Orange alert in Mumbai, rains may play spoilsport in Ganesh Visarjan

Weather Forecast Today Live Updates: Orange alert in Mumbai, rains may play spoilsport in Ganesh Visarjanhttps://indianexpress.com/article/weather/weather-forecast-today-live-updates-mumbai-delhi-bangalore-5960996/
Weather forecast Today LIVE Updates: The weatherman has predicted heavy rain at isolated places in Mumbai till Friday, September 6.
Weather forecast Today LIVE Updates: The rains may play spoilsport in the Ganeshotsav in Mumbai on Tuesday as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert indicating heavy to very heavy rainfall. The weatherman has forecast heavy rain at isolated places in the city till Friday, September 6.
In other news, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places over Odisha and the Konkan region. Moderate rainfall is expected over Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Maharashtra, Gujarat State, Marathawada, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, and Lakshadweep. The northeastern states may receive thunderstorms accompanied by lightning.
Meanwhile, according to data shared by the weather agency, nearly half of the country has received excess rainfall in August, which recorded 15 per cent more precipitation than normal. This is the second consecutive month the country has recorded above normal rainfall.
Weather forecast Today LIVE Updates: Light to moderate rains occurred at many places in Himachal Pradesh since Sunday evening, IMD said. It also forecast ‘fairly widespread’ to ‘widespread’ rainfall in the coastal areas and ghat sections of Karnataka and Maharashtra in the next two days.
It has also forecast another spell of heavy downpour in Odisha till September 6 due to fresh low pressure taking shape over the Bay of Bengal. Odisha has already encountered heavy downpour in different spells due to four low-pressure areas formed over the bay in August. Several parts of south and west Odisha also faced flash floods and severe waterlogging due to incessant rains earlier this month.
Meanwhile, the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), Uttarakhand said that rain-related incidents have killed at least 60 people in the state. Uttarkashi reported the highest number of casualties. Rescue operations are still on in the affected areas in Uttarkashi.