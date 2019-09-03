Weather Forecast Today Live Updates: Orange alert in Mumbai, rains may play spoilsport in Ganesh Visarjan

Weather forecast Today LIVE Updates: The rains may play spoilsport in the Ganeshotsav in Mumbai on Tuesday as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert indicating heavy to very heavy rainfall. The weatherman has forecast heavy rain at isolated places in the city till Friday, September 6.

In other news, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places over Odisha and the Konkan region. Moderate rainfall is expected over Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Maharashtra, Gujarat State, Marathawada, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, and Lakshadweep. The northeastern states may receive thunderstorms accompanied by lightning.

Meanwhile, according to data shared by the weather agency, nearly half of the country has received excess rainfall in August, which recorded 15 per cent more precipitation than normal. This is the second consecutive month the country has recorded above normal rainfall.