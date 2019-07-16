Weather Forecast Today LIVE Updates: IMD says more rain in store for Delhi, temperature dips three notches below season average

Weather forecast Today India LIVE Updates: A day after rain lashed Delhi and NCR on Monday, Delhiites woke up to a pleasant morning on Tuesday with the mercury slipping a few notches. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said more rain is in store for Delhi today. The minimum temperature recorded in the city was 22 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season’s average. The maximum temperature is expected to settle at 33 degrees Celsius.

According to senior IMD officials, the monsoon trough has shifted southwards from the hills of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh because of a low-pressure area created in Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

“The shift has impacted rains upto Nagaland. Delhi can expect more rain on Tuesday as well,” the official said. Till Sunday, Delhi’s rainfall deficit was 91%. After Monday’s rainfall, it came down to around 73%.

Meanwhile, rainfall activity over Bihar has decreased and is likely to decrease further during next 2-3 days.