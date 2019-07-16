Weather Forecast Today LIVE Updates: IMD says more rain in store for Delhi, temperature dips three notches below season average

Toggle Menu
Weather forecast Today India LIVE News Updates: According to senior IMD officials, the monsoon trough has shifted southwards from the hills of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh because of a low pressure area created in Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

Weather Forecast Report LIVE: Before the rains, dark clouds gathered over Delhi-NCR reducing visibility. (Express photo by Renuka Puri)

Weather forecast Today India LIVE Updates: A day after rain lashed Delhi and NCR on Monday, Delhiites woke up to a pleasant morning on Tuesday with the mercury slipping a few notches. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said more rain is in store for Delhi today. The minimum temperature recorded in the city was 22 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season’s average. The maximum temperature is expected to settle at 33 degrees Celsius.

According to senior IMD officials, the monsoon trough has shifted southwards from the hills of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh because of a low-pressure area created in Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

“The shift has impacted rains upto Nagaland. Delhi can expect more rain on Tuesday as well,” the official said. Till Sunday, Delhi’s rainfall deficit was 91%. After Monday’s rainfall, it came down to around 73%.

Meanwhile, rainfall activity over Bihar has decreased and is likely to decrease further during next 2-3 days.

Live Blog

Follow weather updates here

Heavy to heavy rainfall to continue in Northeast

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi dialled Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and took stock of the situation in the flood-affected state, where over 26 lakh people have been affected and more than 10 people have lost their lives, heavy to heavy rains falls likely to continue over northeastern parts of India during next 24 hours. 

Delhi: Skies to remain cloudy, 84% humidity recorded

The IMD  has predicted light to moderate rains across the city later in the day.

"The skies will remain generally cloudy. The maximum temperature is expected to settle at 33 degrees Celsius," the weatherman said.

The humidity recorded at 8.30 am was 84 per cent, he also said.

A total of 24.06 people have been affected across 25 districts of th e state till Saturday. (PTI)

On Monday, heavy rain in Assam caused flooding in Kaziranga National Park and on National Highway 37. Incessant rain led to an increase in the water level of river Brahmaputra, affecting nearly 200 villages in Morigaon district in the state. Nearly 1.14 lakh people were affected by incessant rain across Meghalaya for the last seven days. Heavy rain in Nepal caused floods in Bihar, where four people were killed and nearly 18 lakh affected across various districts in the state.

