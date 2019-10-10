Weather forecast today LIVE updates: Monsoon withdrawal commences after 39-day delay
Weather forecast today LIVE updates: Skymet Weather said monsoon will withdraw from most parts of Northwest and Central India including Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh in the third week of October.
After a delay of 39 days, the Southwest monsoon finally commenced its withdrawal on Wednesday, with the retreat being termed as the most delayed one to commence over India. With this, the 2019 monsoon has remained the longest season ever.
Skymet Weather, a private weather forecaster, said the monsoon will withdraw from most parts of Northwest and Central India including Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh in the third week of October.
However, the air quality in New Delhi, which, as of now, is moderate, is likely to deteriorate if monsoon withdrawal from northwest India stretches to the end of this month, weather officials have warned. “The late monsoon withdrawal is not good news for air quality in North India. During the third to fourth week of October, the temperature will also start to cool,” an official said.
Meanwhile, the IMD has predicted more rain for Pune till Thursday. In Bengal, heavy rain lashed the city since Wednesday noon, leading to water-logging of several thoroughfares and affecting traffic movement, whereas many parts of Himachal Pradesh received moderate to heavy rainfall while light snowfall was witnessed in the high reaches of Lahaul and Spiti.
Heavy rain lashes Bengal, traffic movement affected
Heavy rain lashed the city since Wednesday noon, leading to water-logging of several thoroughfares and affecting traffic movement. The city recorded 56 mm rainfall from noon till 5.30 pm, the weatherman said.
The Met department has warned of downpour in south Bengal till Friday morning. A police officer said north Kolkata streets witnessed more water-logging when compared to the rest of the city. Traffic was disrupted on Chittaranjan Avenue, College Street and Council House Street owing to the heavy showers, he said.
EPCA asks Delhi govt to step up vigil as air quality deteriorates
The EPCA has directed the Delhi government to get ready to monitor the city's pollution hotspots and take other measures including a possible hike in vehicle parking charges in view of deteriorating air quality in the national capital.
The Supreme Court-mandated Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority (EPCA) chairman Bhurelal in a letter to the Delhi Chief Secretary said: "EPCA is directing measures under 'very poor/severe' category of graded response action plan(GRAP) from October 15."
A delay in the commencement of monsoon withdrawal was last recorded over the country in 1961, when it was experienced on September 30.
Normally, the monsoon withdrawal begins from extreme northwest parts of the country, covering Rajasthan and Punjab, around September 1 and reaches central India states such as Maharashtra by October 1.
However, this year, the withdrawal was highly delayed owing to the monsoon getting re-activated and both the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal pumping-in moisture to the mainland. Though, the withdrawal features seemed to appear from time-to-time during the last few days, none persisted long enough.
The weather agency declares monsoon withdrawal generally when an anticyclonic circulation is formed over northwest India with significant reduction in the moisture levels over the region and a reduction in rainfall over the region for at least five consecutive days.
