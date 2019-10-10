Weather forecast today LIVE updates: Monsoon withdrawal commences after 39-day delay

After a delay of 39 days, the Southwest monsoon finally commenced its withdrawal on Wednesday, with the retreat being termed as the most delayed one to commence over India. With this, the 2019 monsoon has remained the longest season ever.

Skymet Weather, a private weather forecaster, said the monsoon will withdraw from most parts of Northwest and Central India including Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh in the third week of October.

However, the air quality in New Delhi, which, as of now, is moderate, is likely to deteriorate if monsoon withdrawal from northwest India stretches to the end of this month, weather officials have warned. “The late monsoon withdrawal is not good news for air quality in North India. During the third to fourth week of October, the temperature will also start to cool,” an official said.

Meanwhile, the IMD has predicted more rain for Pune till Thursday. In Bengal, heavy rain lashed the city since Wednesday noon, leading to water-logging of several thoroughfares and affecting traffic movement, whereas many parts of Himachal Pradesh received moderate to heavy rainfall while light snowfall was witnessed in the high reaches of Lahaul and Spiti.