Weather Forecast Today LIVE Updates: Widespread showers expected over west coast and parts of south India

Wednesday, June 10, 2020
COVID19
By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 10, 2020 11:09:03 am
Weather Forecast Today Live Updates: The low pressure area now lies over east central and adjoining west central Bay of Bengal with associated cyclonic circulation extending up to mid-tropospheric levels, the Indian Meteorological Department said on Wednesday.

During the next 48 hours this low pressure area is likely to move west-northwestwards and become well marked. Starting today, under its influence, Odisha, north Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and parts of central India will likely experience fairly widespread rainfall along with isolated heavy showers that will last till June 13.

Due to strengthening of southwesterly flow, isolated heavy to very heavy showers are expected along the west coast of India from today till June 14.

Temperatures in several places in north India, including Delhi, increased by a few notches yesterday, even as the southwest monsoon further advanced into more parts of west central and north Bay of Bengal.

Meanwhile, conditions are becoming favourable for further advancement of Southwest Monsoon into some more parts of Central Arabian Sea, Goa, some parts of Maharashtra, some more parts of Karnataka and Rayalaseema, remaining parts of Tamil Nadu, some parts of Telangana and Coastal Andhra Pradesh, some more parts of Central and North Bay of Bengal, and some parts of Northeastern states during next 48 hours.

Conditions are becoming favourable for further advancement of Southwest Monsoon in several parts of the country during next 48 hours. Follow this space for the latest weather updates.

11:09 (IST)10 Jun 2020
Southwest monsoon advances further

In the next 48 hours, conditions for the further advancement of Southwest Monsoon are becoming favourable into some more parts of Central Arabian Sea, Goa, Some parts of Maharashtra, some more parts of Karnataka and Rayalaseema, remaining parts of Tamilnadu, some parts of Telangana and Coastal Andhra Pradesh, some more parts of Central and North Bay of Bengal and some parts of Northeastern states. 

In the subsequent 48 hours,  conditions are likely to become favorable subsequently for further advance of Southwest monsoon into some more parts of Maharashtra, Karnataka and Telangana remaining parts of Rayalaseema and Coastal Andhra Pradesh, remaining parts of Bay of Bengal & northeastern states, Sikkim, some parts of Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal during subsequent 48 hours.

10:56 (IST)10 Jun 2020
Showers likely over west coast and parts of South India

Under the influence of the low pressure area that lies over east central Bay of Bengal, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall accompanied with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Odisha, north Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana today and tomorrow and over central India between June 11 and June 13, IMD's Wednesday bulletin read.

10:55 (IST)10 Jun 2020
Light rain over Alwar and surrounding areas in the next 2 hours

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Delhi has forecasted the possibility of light rain showers over Alwar and adjoining districts in Rajasthan for the next 2 hours.

10:53 (IST)10 Jun 2020
Welcome to weather LIVE blog

Welcome to weather LIVE blog.The southwest monsoon further advanced into more parts of west central and north Bay of Bengal. 

Temperatures in several places in north India, including Delhi, increased by a few notches on Tuesday, even as the southwest monsoon further advanced into more parts of west central and north Bay of Bengal. The mercury in the national capital was above the 40 degrees Celsius-mark.

Several places in Rajasthan witnessed a rise in maximum temperature on Tuesday, and Sriganganagar turned out to be the hottest place in the state recording 43.3 degrees Celsius, a MeT department official said.

