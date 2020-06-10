Weather Forecast Today LIVE Updates: Widespread showers expected over west coast and parts of south India

Due to Strengthening of southwesterly flow, isolated heavy to very heavy showers are expected along the west coast of India from today till June 14.(PTI/File) Due to Strengthening of southwesterly flow, isolated heavy to very heavy showers are expected along the west coast of India from today till June 14.(PTI/File)

Weather Forecast Today Live Updates: The low pressure area now lies over east central and adjoining west central Bay of Bengal with associated cyclonic circulation extending up to mid-tropospheric levels, the Indian Meteorological Department said on Wednesday.

During the next 48 hours this low pressure area is likely to move west-northwestwards and become well marked. Starting today, under its influence, Odisha, north Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and parts of central India will likely experience fairly widespread rainfall along with isolated heavy showers that will last till June 13.

Due to strengthening of southwesterly flow, isolated heavy to very heavy showers are expected along the west coast of India from today till June 14.

Temperatures in several places in north India, including Delhi, increased by a few notches yesterday, even as the southwest monsoon further advanced into more parts of west central and north Bay of Bengal.

Meanwhile, conditions are becoming favourable for further advancement of Southwest Monsoon into some more parts of Central Arabian Sea, Goa, some parts of Maharashtra, some more parts of Karnataka and Rayalaseema, remaining parts of Tamil Nadu, some parts of Telangana and Coastal Andhra Pradesh, some more parts of Central and North Bay of Bengal, and some parts of Northeastern states during next 48 hours.