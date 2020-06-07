Weather Forecast Today LIVE Updates: Southwest Monsoon advances into more states, rain likely in northwest India

A man under an umbrella rides a cart with his wares on it during rain amid the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown, in Jalandhar, Saturday, June 6, 2020. (PTI Photo) A man under an umbrella rides a cart with his wares on it during rain amid the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown, in Jalandhar, Saturday, June 6, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Weather Forecast Today LIVE Updates: Southwest Monsoon has advanced into some more parts of south interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry, the India Meteorlogical Department said Sunday.

The weather agency said that over the next two days, conditions are becoming favourable for further advancement of Southwest Monsoon into some more parts of Karnataka, entire Tamil Nadu, some parts of Rayalseema and coastal Andhra Pradesh, southwest Bay of Bengal and some more parts of central and northeast Bay of Bengal and some parts of northeast India.

Due to the influence of the western disturbance, widespread rain accompanied by thundershowers is very likely to persist over the western Himalayan region and isolated rain over the plains of northwest India over the next 24 hours and decrease thereafter. These regions are likely to experience isolated thunderstorm along with gusty winds and lightning.

IMD said that rain is likely at most places over Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, Kerala and Mahe and Andaman and Nicobar Islands, at a few places over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzafarabad, sub-HimalayanWest Bengal and Sikkim, Assam and Meghalaya, Vidarbha, Konkan and Goa, coastal Karnataka and Lakshadweep, at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, East Rajasthan, East Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Saurashtra and Kutch, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Madhya Maharashtra, south interior Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.