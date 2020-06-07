scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, June 07, 2020
COVID19
Live now

Weather Forecast Today LIVE Updates: Southwest Monsoon advances into more states, rain likely in northwest India

Widespread rain accompanied by thundershowers is very likely to persist over the western Himalayan region and isolated rain over the plains of northwest India over the next 24 hours.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 7, 2020 9:09:10 am
Weather Forecast Today LIVE Updates: Southwest Monsoon advances into Bay of Bengal, rain likely in northwest India A man under an umbrella rides a cart with his wares on it during rain amid the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown, in Jalandhar, Saturday, June 6, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Weather Forecast Today LIVE Updates: Southwest Monsoon has advanced into some more parts of south interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry, the India Meteorlogical Department said Sunday.

The weather agency said that over the next two days, conditions are becoming favourable for further advancement of Southwest Monsoon into some more parts of Karnataka, entire Tamil Nadu, some parts of Rayalseema and coastal Andhra Pradesh, southwest Bay of Bengal and some more parts of central and northeast Bay of Bengal and some parts of northeast India.

Due to the influence of the western disturbance, widespread rain accompanied by thundershowers is very likely to persist over the western Himalayan region and isolated rain over the plains of northwest India over the next 24 hours and decrease thereafter. These regions are likely to experience isolated thunderstorm along with gusty winds and lightning.

IMD said that rain is likely at most places over Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, Kerala and Mahe and Andaman and Nicobar Islands, at a few places over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzafarabad, sub-HimalayanWest Bengal and Sikkim, Assam and Meghalaya, Vidarbha, Konkan and Goa, coastal Karnataka and Lakshadweep, at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, East Rajasthan, East Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Saurashtra and Kutch, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Madhya Maharashtra, south interior Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

Live Blog

Southwest Monsoon has advanced into some more parts of south interior Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, widespread rain is likely in parts of northwest India. Follow this space for the latest weather updates.

Weather Forecast Today LIVE Updates: Dark clouds loom in the sky in Agartala on Thursday, June 4, 2020. (PTI Photo)

The cyclonic circulation over Bihar and adjoining East Uttar Pradesh extending up to 0.9 km above mean sea level persists. A low pressure area is expected to develop over Eastcentral Bay of Bengal around June 8.

Maximum tempertures are likely to rise by 2-3 degrees Celcius over Maharashtra and central India during the next two days while those in northwest India are likely to rise by 2-4 degrees Celcius.

Heavy rain was observed at isolated places over Andaman and Nicobar Islands yesterday. Thunderstorm was observed at isolated places over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Uttarkhand, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur and a few other places.

The highest maximum temperature of 42 degrees Celcius was reported from Rentichala in coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam while Khargone in West Madhya Pradesh reported the lowest minimum temperature of 18 degrees Celcius.