Weather Forecast Today LIVE Updates: Train services affected in Mumbai after tree branches fall on tracks

Weather Forecast Today LIVE: National capital Delhi witnessed a cool, cloudy morning on Saturday, with the minimum temperature settling one notch below the season's average at 26.5 degrees Celsius.

Waterlogged rails at Thane railway station. (Express photo by Deepak Joshi)

As Mumbai continued to experience intermittent rains and strong winds, the suburban services of the Central Railway (CR) were briefly hampered Saturday morning after some branches of a tree fell on a platform cover and a local train standing at Mulund station. The train services were restored within half an hour, an official was quoted as saying by PTI.

Meanwhile, national capital Delhi witnessed a cool, cloudy morning Saturday, with the minimum temperature settling one notch below the season’s average at 26.5 degrees Celsius. According to a MeT department official, parts of the city received rains in the last 24 hours, with total rainfall being 25 mm till 8.30 am.

The day is expected to remain generally cloudy, with the possibility of light rain.

Live Blog

Dust storm, thundershowers in Punjab districts in next 4-6 hours: Skymet

In a weather alert for Punjab, Skymet forecast spell of dust storm and thundershowers with strong winds (up to 40-50 kmph) over multiple districts of the state during the next 4-6 hours.

rainfall in delhi, delhi rains, delhi monsoon, delhi news, gurgaon rains, gurgaon news

(Express photo: Tashi Tobgyal)

The monsoon hit the national capital on Friday, bringing the mercury down in parts of the city. On Saturday, a MeT official said the maximum temperature in the city would be around 34 degrees Celsius. Relative humidity was 81 per cent at 8.30 am. The city recorded a high of 34.2 degrees Celsius and a low of 26.9 degrees Celsius on Friday.

