Weather Forecast Today LIVE Updates: Train services affected in Mumbai after tree branches fall on tracks

As Mumbai continued to experience intermittent rains and strong winds, the suburban services of the Central Railway (CR) were briefly hampered Saturday morning after some branches of a tree fell on a platform cover and a local train standing at Mulund station. The train services were restored within half an hour, an official was quoted as saying by PTI.

Meanwhile, national capital Delhi witnessed a cool, cloudy morning Saturday, with the minimum temperature settling one notch below the season’s average at 26.5 degrees Celsius. According to a MeT department official, parts of the city received rains in the last 24 hours, with total rainfall being 25 mm till 8.30 am.

The day is expected to remain generally cloudy, with the possibility of light rain.