Weather forecast today LIVE updates: Rains with thunderstorm likely over western India

Weather forecast today LIVE updates: Heavy to very heavy rainfall is being forecast at isolated places over Kerala, Maharashtra, Coastal Karnataka, Goa, Chhattisgarh and Odisha.

Monsoon clouds over the horizon at Marine drive in Mumbai. (Express photo: Nirmal Harindran)

With conditions favouring the advancement of monsoon, several parts of coastal Karnataka, Telangana, Goa and Maharashtra are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rains in the next 48 hours. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), rains with thunderstorm and lightning are likely to occur at isolated places over Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal. While heavy to very heavy rainfall is being forecast at isolated places over Kerala, Maharashtra, Coastal Karnataka, Goa, Chhattisgarh and Odisha.

An advisory has been issued to fishermen to not venture due to rough sea conditions in the southwest and west central Arabian Sea. Meanwhile, heatwave conditions are likely to prevail over Bihar. Over 100 people have died in the state due to heatwave conditions.

IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over western India. Follow live updates on weather forecast today.

Rain in Chennai is expected to bring some respite from the scorching heat conditions. (Express file photo)

Weeks after an acute water crisis gripped Chennai, parts of the city received rains Thursday, announcing the arrival of south monsoon. The IMD has predicted thunderstorm with rain in the city for the next two days.

The southwest monsoon hit Konkan and adjoining southern parts of Maharashtra on Thursday. Heavy rainfall was reported in the region while widespread rains were experienced in Ratnagiri, Kolhapur and nearby areas in Konkan and Goa. There are chances of heavy spells of rain at isolated locations near Pune and Mumbai, said officials of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

With the progression of the monsoon, heavy rainfall is forecast for Kerala, south Karnataka, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Konkan and Goa, and Telangana. In the northeast, Assam, Meghalaya, West Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura, along with West Bengal and Odisha is also likely to receive intermitten showers.

