Weather forecast today LIVE updates: Rains with thunderstorm likely over western India

With conditions favouring the advancement of monsoon, several parts of coastal Karnataka, Telangana, Goa and Maharashtra are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rains in the next 48 hours. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), rains with thunderstorm and lightning are likely to occur at isolated places over Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal. While heavy to very heavy rainfall is being forecast at isolated places over Kerala, Maharashtra, Coastal Karnataka, Goa, Chhattisgarh and Odisha.

An advisory has been issued to fishermen to not venture due to rough sea conditions in the southwest and west central Arabian Sea. Meanwhile, heatwave conditions are likely to prevail over Bihar. Over 100 people have died in the state due to heatwave conditions.