Weather forecast: East, northeast regions to receive heavy showers today

The areas yet to be covered by the monsoon are a few central and north districts, including Gandhinagar, Aravalli, Mahisagar, Meshana, Sabarkantha, Banaskantha, Patan and remaining parts of Kutch. (Representaional) The areas yet to be covered by the monsoon are a few central and north districts, including Gandhinagar, Aravalli, Mahisagar, Meshana, Sabarkantha, Banaskantha, Patan and remaining parts of Kutch. (Representaional)

Weather updates today: Under the influence of several cyclonic circulations persisting over parts of Assam, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and West Bengal, heavy showers will continue over the east and northeast parts of the country in the next four to five days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday. Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh will experience widespread rainfall in the next five days too.

On Saturday, heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places over Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha, east Uttar Pradesh, east Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal and Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Konkan and Goa, coastal Karnataka and Kerala and Mahe.

A government report, titled Assessment of Climate Change over the Indian Region, said that the monsoon activity during this period showcased a declining trend, with reduced rainfall activity in some of the wettest locations in the country.

Yesterday, parts of north India experienced heat wave conditions as mercury settled at above normal levels. The national capital recorded a maximum temperature of 41.2 degrees Celcius, three notches above normal.

Heatwave conditions continue to persist over West Rajasthan due to dry northwesterly winds. Yesterday, Churu was the hottest place in the state at 44.8 degrees Celsius. The weather department has also predicted light rains at isolated places in the state today.

With the onset of the monsoon in Bihar, several parts of Patna witnessed waterlogging after heavy showers Friday, following which Chief Minister Nitish Kumar visited sump houses in the city to review the preparedness of the monsoon, news agency PTI reported.

Around June 22, the monsoon will further advance to some more parts of MP, UP and Uttarakhand, the entire Western Himalayan Region, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, most parts of Punjab, remaining parts of the Arabian Sea, Gujarat, and some parts of Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, barring Rajasthan, there will be no significant change in the maximum temperatures over the remaining parts of the country in the next three days.

