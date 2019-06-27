Weather forecast today LIVE UPDATES: 36% rainfall deficiency as southwest monsoon progresses north
Follow live updates on the monsoon, weather and temperature today in Noida, Kerala, Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Lucknow, Kolkata and more.
Weather forecast and temperature today LIVE updates: The southwest monsoon has covered most parts of southern, central and eastern India as it makes its way towards the north. As of June 26, the northern limit of the monsoon was passing along Veraval, Surat, Indore, Mandla, Pendra, Sultanpur, Lakhimpur Kheri and Mukteshwar areas. It is likely to hit the national capital region on July 1 and cover the entire country by July 15.
Despite the progression of the monsoon, rainfall has recorded a 36 per cent deficiency over the country as a whole. In other words, the actual rainfall of 86.3 mm is 36 per cent lower than the normal of 135.6 mm for this time of the year.
Follow our live blog as we track the monsoon, and bring you the latest news and updates on the weather condition and temperature across the country.
Live Blog
Follow our live blog as we track the southwest monsoon, and bring you the latest news and updates on the weather conditions and temperature across India.
Welcome to our live blog on the weather. Track this space for the latest news and updates on the temperature and weather conditions across the country. As the southwest monsoon progresses to the north, rainfall is expected in southern, central and eastern states in India. On the other hand, states in the north are likely to witness high temperatures.
With the monsoon making its way across most of the country, large parts of southern, central and eastern India witnessed rainfall on Wednesday. Rains lashed parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh in the south; parts of Maharashtra, Goa and Gujarat in the West; West Bengal and Sikkim in the East.
On the other hand, there has been no respite for states in the north. Heatwave conditions continue to prevail in Jammu, while Delhi, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh reeled under high temperatures. In Rajasthan, Bikaner recorded the highest maximum temperature at 43.5 degrees Celsius. While Uttar Pradesh recorded hot and humid weather, some parts are likely to experience light showers Thursday.
On Wednesday, the maximum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 41 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal. Rains are not forecast for the national capital till after the weekend. The monsoon is expected to arrive in Delhi around July 1.
Mumbai, which received its first showers from the southwest monsoon two days ago, has been receiving showers. Rains are expected in the city, and the state, as the monsoon makes its way further north.
