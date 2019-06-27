Weather forecast today LIVE UPDATES: 36% rainfall deficiency as southwest monsoon progresses north

Weather forecast and temperature today LIVE updates: The southwest monsoon has covered most parts of southern, central and eastern India as it makes its way towards the north. As of June 26, the northern limit of the monsoon was passing along Veraval, Surat, Indore, Mandla, Pendra, Sultanpur, Lakhimpur Kheri and Mukteshwar areas. It is likely to hit the national capital region on July 1 and cover the entire country by July 15.

Despite the progression of the monsoon, rainfall has recorded a 36 per cent deficiency over the country as a whole. In other words, the actual rainfall of 86.3 mm is 36 per cent lower than the normal of 135.6 mm for this time of the year.

Follow our live blog as we track the monsoon, and bring you the latest news and updates on the weather condition and temperature across the country.