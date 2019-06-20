Weather forecast today LIVE updates: Heavy rains to lash south, northeast states; respite in Bihar, Gujarat too

After a delay of almost a fortnight, the south-west monsoon is expected to hit Goa on Friday, a MeT official said. Pre-monsoon rains have been lashing parts of the state for last few days and continued on Thursday as well, he said. Moderate showers were witnessed in the state capital Panaji on Thursday morning. "The monsoon is likely to arrive in the state on Friday. Most places in North Goa and South Goa districts received light to moderate rains on Thursday," he said. Strong winds with speed reaching 40 to 50 kmph are likely to prevail over south-west and west-central Arabian Sea on Thursday and Friday, the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) centre here said in a bulletin. It advised fishermen not to venture into the sea. Meanwhile, despite the rains, there was no large change in the maximum temperatures which were appreciably above normal in both North Goa and South Goa, the IMD said. Read more

The late arrival of monsoon has delayed the sowing of major kharif crops across the country. While the sowing of cotton has been delayed by two weeks, there has been almost no sowing of soyabean. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said monsoon will arrive in Maharashtra on June 21. In Maharashtra, barring paddy nurseries in parts of Kolhapur, there has not been any significant sowing of crops. The sowing window for kharif crops like moong and urad is closing fast with farmers likely to divert land for other crops like cotton, tur and soyabean.

Heatwave conditions are likely to persist over isolated places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Vidarbha, parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Yanam, the IMD said.

Parts of Bihar, meanwhile, are likely to get respite from the heat Thursday with the IMD predicting thundershowers, gusty winds and lightning in isolated places. Rayalaseema, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand and Jharkhand will experience similar weather. Gujarat, too, may witness showers.

With the progression of the monsoon, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Thursday predicted heavy rainfall in parts of south and northeast states. Kerala, south Karnataka, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Konkan and Goa, and Telangana are expected to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall today. In the northeast, Assam, Meghalaya, West Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura, along with West Bengal and Odisha will also experience a damp day.

On Wednesday, heatwave conditions prevailed in isolated pockets will continue over Vidarbha, Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.

Meanwhile, in Gujarat, early showers gave a hope to the cotton and groundnut farmers for a better crop this year. "These showers aren’t enough. I am sowing in the hope that it will rain more in the next 4-5 days. If that doesn’t happen, I may end up wasting the seeds. Right now, there isn’t enough moisture in the soil to sustain the sprouts that will emerge in a couple of days," says a farmer from Rajkot district.

Gujarat is India’s largest cotton and groundnut-producing state, with the bulk of the output of both cash crops coming from Saurashtra. The southwest monsoon generally hits the region towards the last week of June.

In Bihar, over 70 people have died due to heatwave conditions. Prohibitory orders were imposed in Gaya district due to the weather. The administration has disallowed construction work, cultural events and public gatherings between 11 am and 4 pm due to the heat.

In an order dated June 16, Gaya District Magistrate Abhishek Singh said, "As the period between 11 am and 4 pm is the worst heatwave time, it is not advisable for people to venture out during the period. There have already been some deaths because of heatwaves. Stepping out of homes during the period can be fatal and there is an apprehension of public anger in case of death of people during treatment. It can cause law and order problems."