Weather Forecast Today LIVE Updates: Light rains cool Delhi; Bihar reels from heatwave

Weather forecast, Monsoon, and Temperature today LIVE Updates: After days of scorching heat, Delhi Tuesday woke up to a pleasant morning following light rainfall and gusty winds in parts of the city. The national capital is witnessing showers after an around 20-day dry spell during which the mercury soared to record 48 degrees Celsius.
As per Skymet, a private weather body, a cyclonic circulation persists over Haryana and adjoining areas. Also, humid winds from the Arabian Sea are increasing moisture over the northern plains, including Delhi. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorms accompanied with hail and gusty winds at isolated places across Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh among other places today.
The weather agency has stated that the conditions are favourable for the advancement of the southwest monsoon into some more parts of Central Arabian Sea, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Goa and remaining parts of Tamil Nadu. Heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in isolated pockets of Vidharba and Bihar.
On and off rain and thundershower activities with isolated dust storm and strong winds is likely to continue over parts of Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad and Ghaziabad today. While the rain will make the weather pleasant in the city, the heatwave will make a comeback over Delhi-NCR next week, Skymet predicted.
Meanwhile, Cyclone Vayu which weakened into a "depression", is likely to weaken further into a "well-marked low-pressure area" before crossing the north Gujarat coast, a senior IMD official said. Manorama Mohanty, a scientist with India Meteorological Department at Ahmedabad, said Vayu was no longer a danger and would cause rainfall, and winds with a speed of 30-40 kilometres per hour.
Fishermen are advised not to venture into the north Arabian Sea, northern parts of central Arabian Sea and along & off Gujarat coast.
Blistering heatwave condition continued unabated in Bihar, where at least 44 people died on Saturday. The state government has ordered closure of schools till June 19. According to officials, 22 people died in Aurangabad, 20 in Gaya and two in Nawada districts due to the heatwave. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has expressed grief over the deaths and announced an ex gratia of Rs four lakh for the next of kin of the victims.
