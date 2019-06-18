Weather Forecast Today LIVE Updates: Light rains cool Delhi; Bihar reels from heatwave

Weather forecast, Monsoon, and Temperature today LIVE Updates: After days of scorching heat, Delhi Tuesday woke up to a pleasant morning following light rainfall and gusty winds in parts of the city. The national capital is witnessing showers after an around 20-day dry spell during which the mercury soared to record 48 degrees Celsius.

As per Skymet, a private weather body, a cyclonic circulation persists over Haryana and adjoining areas. Also, humid winds from the Arabian Sea are increasing moisture over the northern plains, including Delhi. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorms accompanied with hail and gusty winds at isolated places across Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh among other places today.

The weather agency has stated that the conditions are favourable for the advancement of the southwest monsoon into some more parts of Central Arabian Sea, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Goa and remaining parts of Tamil Nadu. Heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in isolated pockets of Vidharba and Bihar.