Weather forecast today LIVE Updates: As monsoon withdraws, southern peninsula to receive rainfall

Weather forecast Today LIVE Updates: As the southwest monsoon withdraws from northern and central regions of the country, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Tuesday predicted rainfall over the southern peninsula. It said parts of Odisha, Telangana, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Kerala would receive “scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls accompanied with thunderstorms and lightning”.
Further, with the gradual withdrawal of the southwest monsoon, conditions are becoming favourable for the onset of the northeast monsoon. The weather agency has predicted the commencement over peninsular India around October 17. The northeast monsoon is crucial for Tamil Nadu, which receives 70 per cent of its annual rainfall in the October-December period.
Delhi weather news: Clear skies above
Clear skies for Delhi today, as the maximum and minimum temperature will be recorded at 34 and 20 degrees Celsius. The temperature has definitely dipped in the national capital region as residents gear up for winter. With Diwali around the corner, the air quality has started to deteriorate — it was in the "very poor" category on Monday, and could deteriorate further Tuesday.
Weather forecast today live updates: IMD predicts rainfall over south India
Welcome to our live blog on the weather forecast in India. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rainfall over parts of Odisha, Telangana, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Kerala on Tuesday. Follow our blog through the day for the latest news and updates.
The southwest monsoon has begun its retreat from northern, eastern and central parts of the country. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has said the northeast monsoon, also known as the winter monsoon, will commence over the southern peninsular on October 17.
The IMD has predicted rains for the next week in southern states, including Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha in the east.
Southern states this year have received excess rainfall from the southwest monsoon. In the June-September period, Karnataka has received 18 per cent surplus, Pudducherry has received 15 per cent, Kerala has received 5 per cent, and Tamil Nadu, 1 per cent.
As a result, these states are in a comfortable position with respect to their water requirements even before the commencement of the northeast monsoon. With both the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal remaining warmer than usual in this post-monsoon period, the upcoming season is expected to cause storms, which in turn could cause above normal rain to the southern states. However, the concern is how much more rain can these areas withstand.
