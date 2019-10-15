Weather forecast today LIVE Updates: As monsoon withdraws, southern peninsula to receive rainfall

Weather forecast Today LIVE Updates: As the southwest monsoon withdraws from northern and central regions of the country, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Tuesday predicted rainfall over the southern peninsula. It said parts of Odisha, Telangana, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Kerala would receive “scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls accompanied with thunderstorms and lightning”.

Further, with the gradual withdrawal of the southwest monsoon, conditions are becoming favourable for the onset of the northeast monsoon. The weather agency has predicted the commencement over peninsular India around October 17. The northeast monsoon is crucial for Tamil Nadu, which receives 70 per cent of its annual rainfall in the October-December period.

