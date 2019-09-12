Weather Forecast Today LIVE: IMD predicts rain in Odisha, Delhi to get relief from heat over weekend

Weather forecast Today LIVE Updates: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall at isolated places over Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Sikkim and Odisha. Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is likely to occur in Bihar and Jharkhand. The IMD has also forecast light to moderate rainfall in Mumbai on Ganpati Visarjan on Thursday.

The weather department said that the monsoon season for the country will end on a positive note and be normal, with the withdrawal most likely to occur between September 15 and September 20. According to IMD officials, the rainfall during the ongoing month will be normal like August and July months, taking the season’s total rainfall to normal.

Meanwhile, rain-soaked Odisha is likely to be lashed by more downpour till Sunday due to a cyclonic circulation, the state government on Wednesday asked the district collectors to remain prepared for any possible flood. According to Skymet Weather, some relief is also likely on the weekend for the national capital. Sultry weather will persist till September 13.