Weather Forecast Today LIVE: IMD predicts rain in Odisha, Delhi to get relief from heat over weekend

Weather forecast Today LIVE Updates: The IMD has forecast light to moderate rainfall in Mumbai on Ganpati Visarjan on Thursday. Rain-soaked Odisha is also likely to be lashed by more downpour till Sunday due to a cyclonic circulation.

The IMD has also forecast light to moderate rainfall in Mumbai on Ganpati Visarjan on Thursday. (Express photo: Amit Chakravarty)

Weather forecast Today LIVE Updates: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall at isolated places over Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Sikkim and Odisha. Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is likely to occur in Bihar and Jharkhand. The IMD has also forecast light to moderate rainfall in Mumbai on Ganpati Visarjan on Thursday.

The weather department said that the monsoon season for the country will end on a positive note and be normal, with the withdrawal most likely to occur between September 15 and September 20. According to IMD officials, the rainfall during the ongoing month will be normal like August and July months, taking the season’s total rainfall to normal.

Meanwhile, rain-soaked Odisha is likely to be lashed by more downpour till Sunday due to a cyclonic circulation, the state government on Wednesday asked the district collectors to remain prepared for any possible flood. According to Skymet Weather, some relief is also likely on the weekend for the national capital. Sultry weather will persist till September 13.

Met: Chandigarh gets highest rainfall, Panchkula the lowest

September has witnessed a dry start as the monsoon season is currently in its last leg.

Chandigarh, Panchkula and Mohali have received a varying amount of rainfall in the ongoing monsoon season with Chandigarh witnessing the highest rainfall and Panchkula the lowest, official data reveals. September has witnessed a dry start as the monsoon season is currently in its last leg.

According to the Met department, the rainfall is likely to intensify towards evening. It also forecast light to moderate rain in Konkan belt and parts of North Maharashtra.

In the 24 hours ending at 8.30 pm on Wednesday, IMD’s Santacruz observatory recorded 6.5 mm rain while the Colaba observatory recorded 9 mm rain. Since June 1, Mumbai has recorded 3,351.6 mm rain.

