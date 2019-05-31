Weather forecast today LIVE UPDATES: Mercury rises in Delhi, intense heat wave to continue in the north

Toggle Menu
Delhi-NCR recorded the highest temperature in the last six years, with the mercury touching 46.8 degrees Celsius on Thursday. (Representational)

Weather forecast today LIVE UPDATES: Heat wave conditions are likely to continue in the national capital Friday and is expected to record a high of 45 degrees Celsius and a low of 28 degrees Celsius. Delhi-NCR recorded the highest temperature in the last six years, with the mercury touching 46.8 degrees Celsius — the highest in the month of May since 2013 — on Thursday. The IMD in its Thursday weather forecast bulletin predicted no respite for the people of Delhi in the coming week.

The MeT department has also predicted severe heat wave conditions in isolated pockets of eastern Uttar Pradesh Friday. It has also forecast heat wave conditions in most parts, with a severe heat wave in isolated pockets over west Rajasthan and Vidarbha.

In the coming days, heat wave conditions are also expected in some parts of west Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Marathwada and in isolated pockets of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, west Uttar Pradesh and east Rajasthan.

Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall is likely over South Interior Karnataka; scattered over Kerala and Lakshadweep and isolated rainfall over rest parts of Peninsular India during the week. Gusty winds (30-40 kmph) at isolated pockets is expected to occur in south Peninsular India during most days of the week.

Live Blog

Heat wave conditions are likely to continue over most parts of North India. Follow LIVE updates

Mercury surges as Delhi sees hottest May day in six years

Delhi-NCR recorded the highest temperature in the last six years, with mercury touching 46.8 degrees Celsius — the highest in the month of May since 2013 — on Thursday. With heat wave-like conditions persisting in the national capital, IMD has predicted no respite for the people of Delhi in the coming week. Read more here

Welcome to our live blog. Follow this space to track the latest weather updates.

The mercury showed an upward trend across North

Several parts of Telangana sizzled with the mercury crossing 43 degrees Celsius mark in two districts Thursday as the Met office warned the heatwave conditions were likely to continue till June 2. There was no respite from the ongoing heat that continued to sweep Haryana and Punjab on Thursday, with Narnaul sizzling at 46.9 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, rain and thunderstorm were observed at isolated places over Chhattisgarh, Rayalaseema, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Tamilnadu, Assam, Meghalaya, West Bengal and Sikkim on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal government on Thursday reduced the duration of the summer vacation in state-run schools. Earlier, the schools were scheduled to reopen on June 30 after the vacation. However, following the amendment, schools will reopen on June 10.

