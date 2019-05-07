Weather forecast today LIVE Updates: Maximum temperature to rise in Central, North India, heavy rainfall likely in Tamil Nadu

Weather forecast today LIVE Updates: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted an increase of maximum temperatures by 2-4 degree Celsius over many parts of northwest, west, central and east India over the next two-three days, leading to heatwave conditions at isolated pockets over central and adjoining northwest India mainly Tuesday. Gradual fall in maximum temperature is likely over Gujarat during the same period.

Heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry with wind speed reaching up to 40-50 kmph is also likely today. The IMD has forecast thunderstorm with lightning accompanied with gusty wind over isolated places in coastal Karnataka and Kerala.

Severe heat wave conditions are likely to continue to prevail at isolated places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and heat wave conditions at a few places over Telangana and at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, while dry weather over coastal Karnataka, North Interior Karnataka Telangana, Kerala and Lakshadweep.