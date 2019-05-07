Weather forecast today LIVE Updates: Maximum temperature to rise in Central, North India, heavy rainfall likely in Tamil Naduhttps://indianexpress.com/article/weather/weather-forecast-today-live-updates-maximum-temperature-to-rise-in-north-india-heavy-rainfall-likely-in-tamil-nadu-heatwave-delhi-mumbai-5714059/
Weather forecast today LIVE Updates: Maximum temperature to rise in Central, North India, heavy rainfall likely in Tamil Nadu
Weather forecast today India LIVE News Updates: The IMD said due to a change in wind pattern over north and adjoining central India, the maximum temperatures are likely to rise by 2-4° C over many parts in parts of Central, North India
Weather forecast today LIVE Updates: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted an increase of maximum temperatures by 2-4 degree Celsius over many parts of northwest, west, central and east India over the next two-three days, leading to heatwave conditions at isolated pockets over central and adjoining northwest India mainly Tuesday. Gradual fall in maximum temperature is likely over Gujarat during the same period.
Heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry with wind speed reaching up to 40-50 kmph is also likely today. The IMD has forecast thunderstorm with lightning accompanied with gusty wind over isolated places in coastal Karnataka and Kerala.
Severe heat wave conditions are likely to continue to prevail at isolated places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and heat wave conditions at a few places over Telangana and at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, while dry weather over coastal Karnataka, North Interior Karnataka Telangana, Kerala and Lakshadweep.
Live Blog
Weather forecast today: Heat wave conditions to make a comeback in coastal Andhra Pradesh which witnessed a low temperature until May 3 due to the impact of cyclone Fani.
The IMD has predicted partly cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers in Bengaluru today. The maximum temperature is expected at 35 degrees Celcius and the minimum temperature at 24 degrees.
Clear sky in Delhi today
Delhi will witness clear sky today, with maximum temperature around 42 degrees Celcius and the minimum temperature at 22 degrees.
Heat wave to continue in Central India
The IMD has predicted heat wave conditions over parts of south Peninsular India and central India during next 2-3 days.
On Monday, maximum temperature were "appreciably above normal" (3.1°C to 5.0°C) at many places over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Bihar, according to the IMD. The highest maximum temperature of 45.6°C was recorded at Bramhapuri (Vidarbha) and Khammam (Telangana).
Minimum temperatures were also recorded above normal (1.6°C to 3.0°C) at a few places over Tamilnadu & Puducherry, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalseema, Telangana, West Rajasthan, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim and Andaman & Nicobar Islands.
The IMD had also predicted thunderstorm and lightning accompanied with gusty wind at isolated places over Kerala and parts of south Karnataka.
Bengaluru weather: Partly cloudy sky, thundershowers
The IMD has predicted partly cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers in Bengaluru today. The maximum temperature is expected at 35 degrees Celcius and the minimum temperature at 24 degrees.
Clear sky in Delhi today
Delhi will witness clear sky today, with maximum temperature around 42 degrees Celcius and the minimum temperature at 22 degrees.
Heat wave to continue in Central India
The IMD has predicted heat wave conditions over parts of south Peninsular India and central India during next 2-3 days.