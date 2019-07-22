Weather forecast today LIVE Updates: Four dead as rains lash Kerala, red alert in many districts

Weather forecast today LIVE Updates: Four dead as rains lash Kerala, red alert in many districtshttps://indianexpress.com/article/weather/weather-forecast-today-live-updates-kerala-red-alert-delhi-rains-5840959/
Weather forecast Today India LIVE News Updates: Squally weather is predicted along and off Kerala, Karnataka and south Tamilnadu coasts and Andaman & Nicobar and Lakshadweep Islands as a result of which fishermen have been advised not to venture into these areas.
Weather forecast Today India LIVE Updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Monday predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Kerala and Mahe; Lakshadweep, Gujarat region, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam and Meghalaya and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Rayalseema, Telangana, Madhya Maharashtra, Saurashtra and Kutch, Konkan and Goa.
Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is also expected at isolated places over Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and West Bengal and Sikkim today. Also, rough to very rough sea conditions (with wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph) are likely to prevail over south Bay of Bengal and southwest and central Arabian Sea.
On Sunday, four people died and three others were missing as heavy rains continued to lash Kerala. Among the missing are two fishermen who had gone fishing in the sea even as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) sounded alerts in Kannur, Kasargod, Idukki and Kozhikode districts till July 23.
Meanwhile, heavy rain Sunday helped Delhi bridge some of the monsoon deficit but also brought a bit of waterlogging and traffic congestion. IMD officials said moderate rain is expected on Wednesday and Thursday.
The body of 55-year-old Sahayaraju, one of the missing fishermen, was found in Kollam district, PTI quoted the coastal police as saying. “A search is on for the remaining two missing fishermen. A Coast Guard ship and two boats of Marine Enforcement have been pressed into service,” an official told PTI. The body of Manesh Sebastian, who went missing in the Kottayam’s Meenachil river, was recovered by the Navy. Read full story here.
Heavy rains lashed over several parts of Kerala and north Konkan Sunday. Due to strong wind convergence occurring over Kerala and adjoining areas of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, the present weather condition is likely to continue for the next three days causing widespread rainfall.
Heavy rain Sunday helped Delhi bridge some of the monsoon deficit but also brought waterlogging and congestion. South Delhi received the highest rainfall across the city with the Aya Nagar weather station witnessing 106 mm of rain. Safdarjung, the official observatory for Delhi, saw 49.2 mm of rain.
Several parts of Gurgaon experienced waterlogging on Sunday afternoon, following 2mm of rainfall over less than an hour, with traffic police personnel being deployed in the affected areas to handle vehicular movement. Officials said the right-turn underpass at IFFCO Chowk junction, which was opened to commuters in March, was among the affected areas.
The body of 55-year-old Sahayaraju, one of the missing fishermen, was found in Kollam district, PTI quoted the coastal police as saying. “A search is on for the remaining two missing fishermen. A Coast Guard ship and two boats of Marine Enforcement have been pressed into service,” an official told PTI. The body of Manesh Sebastian, who went missing in the Kottayam’s Meenachil river, was recovered by the Navy. Read full story here.
