Weather forecast today LIVE Updates: Four dead as rains lash Kerala, red alert in many districts

Weather forecast Today India LIVE Updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Monday predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Kerala and Mahe; Lakshadweep, Gujarat region, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam and Meghalaya and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Rayalseema, Telangana, Madhya Maharashtra, Saurashtra and Kutch, Konkan and Goa.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is also expected at isolated places over Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and West Bengal and Sikkim today. Also, rough to very rough sea conditions (with wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph) are likely to prevail over south Bay of Bengal and southwest and central Arabian Sea.

On Sunday, four people died and three others were missing as heavy rains continued to lash Kerala. Among the missing are two fishermen who had gone fishing in the sea even as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) sounded alerts in Kannur, Kasargod, Idukki and Kozhikode districts till July 23.

Meanwhile, heavy rain Sunday helped Delhi bridge some of the monsoon deficit but also brought a bit of waterlogging and traffic congestion. IMD officials said moderate rain is expected on Wednesday and Thursday.