Weather Forecast Today LIVE UPDATES: IMD sounds red alert in two districts in Kerala, death toll tops 90
Weather Forecast Today LIVE UPDATES: Follow the latest news on rain and temperatures in Kerala, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra and other parts of India.
With no let-up in rain, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Wednesday sounded a red alert in the Kerala districts of Kozhikode and Malappuram for the next 24 hours. At least 92 people have died in rain-related incidents across the state. Rescue and relief operations continued at the landslide sites in Malappuram and Wayanad districts; at least 40 people remain buried in the debris, official sources said. Educational institutes in the state will remain closed today.
According to the state disaster management authority, 59 people are missing across Kerala. In Karnataka, meanwhile, 48 people have died and as many as 1,224 relief camps are engaged in the rescue and rehabilitation process.
In Maharashtra, the government has pegged the flood-related damages at over Rs 6,800 crore as the preliminary assessment. The IMD has predicted strong winds accompanied by thunder and lightning along the Gujarat-Maharashtra-Goa-Karnataka-Kerala coast.
Torrential downpour is likely over east Rajasthan, Kerala and west Madhya Pradesh, while parts of east Madhya Pradesh, coastal Karnataka, Vidarbha and Madhya Maharashtra are also expected to receive fresh showers.
Even as Maharashtra's Marathwada continues to face an overall monsoon deficit of over 20 per cent, water storage levels in the region’s largest dam Jayakwadi in Paithan taluka crossed 90 per cent — a first in two years. The eight districts of Marathwada have collectively received over 75 per cent of the average rainfall for this time of the year, though some talukas continue to face acute water scarcity and large rain deficits. The neighbouring Nashik division has received 120 per cent of its average for this time of the year.
The MSTRC bus service between Pune and Kolhapur that was halted after heavy rain resumed on Tuesday. Officials from MSRTC’s Pune division said services to Kolhapur had been partially restored, but the service to Sangli was yet to start.
With services halted for days, the Pune division has incurred a loss of Rs 50 lakh in the last few days. The MSRTC’s Kolhapur division has cancelled 29,517 trips from August 1 to August 9, and incurred a loss in revenue of Rs 3.30 crore.
In Kerala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan conducted an aerial survey of the landslide-affected areas. After visiting relief camps, he said the government was trying to give support and relief to the families of the victims.
