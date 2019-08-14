Weather Forecast Today LIVE UPDATES: IMD sounds red alert in two districts in Kerala, death toll tops 90

With no let-up in rain, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Wednesday sounded a red alert in the Kerala districts of Kozhikode and Malappuram for the next 24 hours. At least 92 people have died in rain-related incidents across the state. Rescue and relief operations continued at the landslide sites in Malappuram and Wayanad districts; at least 40 people remain buried in the debris, official sources said. Educational institutes in the state will remain closed today.

According to the state disaster management authority, 59 people are missing across Kerala. In Karnataka, meanwhile, 48 people have died and as many as 1,224 relief camps are engaged in the rescue and rehabilitation process.

In Maharashtra, the government has pegged the flood-related damages at over Rs 6,800 crore as the preliminary assessment. The IMD has predicted strong winds accompanied by thunder and lightning along the Gujarat-Maharashtra-Goa-Karnataka-Kerala coast.

Torrential downpour is likely over east Rajasthan, Kerala and west Madhya Pradesh, while parts of east Madhya Pradesh, coastal Karnataka, Vidarbha and Madhya Maharashtra are also expected to receive fresh showers.