Weather Forecast Today LIVE Updates: Red alert sounded in three districts of Kerala
Weather forecast Today LIVE News Updates: The IMD has announced that several areas in Kerala, Karnataka, and Maharashtra will witness heavy to very heavy rainfall. Parts of Mumbai and Pune will also see heavy downpour.
Weather forecast Today LIVE Updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) this morning issued a red alert for Kerala’s Idukki, Malappuram, and Kozhikode districts, along with an orange alert for Thrissur, Palakkad, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasargod. Meanwhile, road traffic has been suspended between Maharashtra’s Miraj and Karad due to heavy rainfall, with a special train running for three days, Central Railway CPRO told news agency ANI.
Five teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been airlifted from Punjab to assist in the rescue operations in Maharashtra. The teams will arrive in Pune and depart to flood-affected areas of Sangli, Kolhapur, and Pune. On Wednesday, the Indian Navy appointed five teams to assist in the rescue operations and evacuate people from the flood-like situation.
Schools and colleges will remain closed today in Kolhapur. Pune Divisional Commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar on Tuesday said the flood situation in Kolhapur and Sangli was “critical” as several rivers in the region were flowing above the danger mark.
Chhattisgarh: Incessant rainfall has led to flooding in parts of Sukma district. Locals are being evacuated to safer places pic.twitter.com/dWDwk3eNEm
Kanataka: Holiday announced in schools & colleges by respective District Administrations in rain-affected districts- Kodagu, Dharwad, Mangaluru, Hassan, Belagavi, Mysore, Karwar and Udupi pic.twitter.com/1c05qWKYMg
Mysuru: There has been an increase in water level in the Kabini Dam with 46,000 cusecs of water. 40,000 cusecs of water released from the dam. Water level in Kabini Dam is currently 2281.5 feet and maximum level is 2284 feet. #Karnatakapic.twitter.com/rbHyhy9Uyp
Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) PRO said that the bus operations from Mangalore towards Maharashtra have been terminated today also.
Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) PRO: Bus operation stopped from Mangalore division towards Maharastra sector today also. We're operating Pune, Mumbai & Shiradi via Vijapura, Sollapur (NH 13). Spoke to concerned DC, road condition is good.
On Wednesday, Maharashtra Chief Minister reviewed the flood situation in various parts of the state and chaired a meeting in Mumbai to take stock of the losses and the number of affected people.
He directed the concerned authorities to make adequate arrangements of food, drinking water and other essential items in Kolhapur, Sangli, Raigad and Palghar, districts, a statement from the CMO said.
Nearly 1,32,360 people were evacuated from Pune division's Sangli, Kolhapur, Satara, Pune and Solapur areas.
The Met department also issued a warning of "very heavy rainfall" at few places in five districts of Chhattisgarh, including Raipur. The department on Wednesday evening also predicted "heavy rains" in next 24 hours in five districts of Bastar division where incessant rains have sent major rivers into spate, disrupting normal life, reported news agency PTI.
Meanwhile, heavy rains lashed Karnataka, with several people stranded. Relief centres have been set up at Belagavi to offer shelter for the stranded people.
Heavy rains cause flooding in Kerala's Idukki region
Heavy rainfall results in waterlogging on National Highway in Wayanad
Watch: Tractor swept away while crossing bridge in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa Thursday visited the flood-affected area of Belagavi and took note of the situation.
Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) PRO said that the bus operations from Mangalore towards Maharashtra have been terminated today also.
NDRF teams continue rescue operations in Maharashtra's flood-affected Satara