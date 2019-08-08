Toggle Menu
Weather Forecast Today LIVE Updates: Red alert sounded in three districts of Kerala

Weather forecast Today LIVE News Updates: The IMD has announced that several areas in Kerala, Karnataka, and Maharashtra will witness heavy to very heavy rainfall. Parts of Mumbai and Pune will also see heavy downpour.

Rescue operation on as Godavari river overflows after heavy rain in Nashik. (Express file photo by Yatish Bhanu)

Weather forecast Today LIVE Updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) this morning issued a red alert for Kerala’s Idukki, Malappuram, and Kozhikode districts, along with an orange alert for Thrissur, Palakkad, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasargod. Meanwhile, road traffic has been suspended between Maharashtra’s Miraj and Karad due to heavy rainfall, with a special train running for three days, Central Railway CPRO told news agency ANI.

Five teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been airlifted from Punjab to assist in the rescue operations in Maharashtra. The teams will arrive in Pune and depart to flood-affected areas of Sangli, Kolhapur, and Pune. On Wednesday, the Indian Navy appointed five teams to assist in the rescue operations and evacuate people from the flood-like situation.

Schools and colleges will remain closed today in Kolhapur. Pune Divisional Commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar on Tuesday said the flood situation in Kolhapur and Sangli was “critical” as several rivers in the region were flowing above the danger mark.

Heavy rains lash Maharashtra, Kerala, and Karnataka. Follow for LIVE updates

Heavy rains cause flooding in Chhattisgarh's Sukma, locals being evacuated to safe places

Karnataka District Administrations announce closure of schools, colleges in affected areas

Heavy rains cause flooding in Kerala's Idukki region

Water in Karnataka's Kabini Dam increases, 40,000 cusecs of water released

Heavy rainfall results in waterlogging on National Highway in Wayanad

Watch: Tractor swept away while crossing bridge in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa Thursday visited the flood-affected area of Belagavi and took note of the situation.

Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) PRO said that the bus operations from Mangalore towards Maharashtra have been terminated today also.

NDRF teams continue rescue operations in Maharashtra's flood-affected Satara

The Mumbai-Nashik highway in Maharashtra’s Kasara Ghat was reduced to a single-lane road after developing major cracks due to heavy rainfall. (Express photo by Deepak Joshi)

On Wednesday, Maharashtra Chief Minister reviewed the flood situation in various parts of the state and chaired a meeting in Mumbai to take stock of the losses and the number of affected people.

He directed the concerned authorities to make adequate arrangements of food, drinking water and other essential items in Kolhapur, Sangli, Raigad and Palghar, districts, a statement from the CMO said.

Nearly 1,32,360 people were evacuated from Pune division's Sangli, Kolhapur, Satara, Pune and Solapur areas.

The Met department also issued a warning of "very heavy rainfall" at few places in five districts of Chhattisgarh, including Raipur. The department on Wednesday evening also predicted "heavy rains" in next 24 hours in five districts of Bastar division where incessant rains have sent major rivers into spate, disrupting normal life, reported news agency PTI.

Meanwhile, heavy rains lashed Karnataka, with several people stranded. Relief centres have been set up at Belagavi to offer shelter for the stranded people.

