Weather Forecast Today LIVE Updates: Red alert sounded in three districts of Kerala

Weather forecast Today LIVE Updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) this morning issued a red alert for Kerala’s Idukki, Malappuram, and Kozhikode districts, along with an orange alert for Thrissur, Palakkad, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasargod. Meanwhile, road traffic has been suspended between Maharashtra’s Miraj and Karad due to heavy rainfall, with a special train running for three days, Central Railway CPRO told news agency ANI.

Five teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been airlifted from Punjab to assist in the rescue operations in Maharashtra. The teams will arrive in Pune and depart to flood-affected areas of Sangli, Kolhapur, and Pune. On Wednesday, the Indian Navy appointed five teams to assist in the rescue operations and evacuate people from the flood-like situation.

Schools and colleges will remain closed today in Kolhapur. Pune Divisional Commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar on Tuesday said the flood situation in Kolhapur and Sangli was “critical” as several rivers in the region were flowing above the danger mark.