Weather Forecast Today LIVE UPDATES: Orange alert in Kerala, more rains expected

After a brief halt in rainfall, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Tuesday predicted another bout of active showers in Kerala over the next two days. At least 85 people have died in rain-related incidents in the state. Further, the Met department was predicted that five districts, including the worst-affected Malappuram and Wayanad, are likely to get very heavy showers on Wednesday.

In other news, due to dwindling rain and increased discharge from Almatti dam, water levels are receding fast in flood-hit areas in Pune, Divisional Commissioner Mhaisekar said. The Mumbai-Bengaluru National Highway was also opened for traffic on Monday in a phased manner. Initially, only trucks carrying essential commodities were allowed on the highway; the road was opened for other trucks and cars later in the day.

But even as the water levels subsided, 46 villages in Pune Division, including 12 in Sangli district and 18 in Kolhapur district, are still marooned and remain cut off.

Meanwhile, heavy to very heavy rainfall is also expected in isolated places over Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha and east Madhya Pradesh today.