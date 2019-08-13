Weather Forecast Today LIVE UPDATES: Orange alert in Kerala, more rains expected

Toggle Menu
Weather Forecast Today LIVE UPDATES: After a brief halt in rainfall, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Tuesday predicted another bout of active showers in Kerala over the next two days.

Weather Forecast Today LIVE UPDATES: In Kerala, with the focus now shifting to relief work, around 1 lakh volunteers have registered to lend a helping hand.

In other news, due to dwindling rain and increased discharge from Almatti dam, water levels are receding fast in flood-hit areas in Pune, Divisional Commissioner Mhaisekar said. The Mumbai-Bengaluru National Highway was also opened for traffic on Monday in a phased manner. Initially, only trucks carrying essential commodities were allowed on the highway; the road was opened for other trucks and cars later in the day.

But even as the water levels subsided, 46 villages in Pune Division, including 12 in Sangli district and 18 in Kolhapur district, are still marooned and remain cut off.

Meanwhile, heavy to very heavy rainfall is also expected in isolated places over Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha and east Madhya Pradesh today.

Follow live updates on the weather forecast today in Kerala, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and other parts of India. Read news in Malayalam

A flooded area in Kolhapur district on Monday. (PTI Photo)

The flood toll in Maharashtra’s Pune division reached 43, with three more deaths reported from Sangli and Kolhapur districts, while the number of people displaced by floods in the division has gone up to 4.34 lakh, Divisional Commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar said on Monday.

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has incurred losses to the tune of Rs 50 crore over the past 10 days. The losses are due to cancellations of bus services and damage to MSRTC properties, due to the floods across parts of Maharashtra.

