Weather forecast today LIVE: Kerala, Karnataka to receive heavy rainfall in next 24 hours

Weather forecast today LIVE: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Friday forecast “heavy to very rainfall” at isolated places in Kerala and the coastal areas of Karnataka in the next 24 hours.
“Kerala and Coastal Karnataka is likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places during next 24 hours and isolated heavy rainfall during the subsequent 3 days,” the latest MeT bulletin said.
Widespread rainfall over Odisha and its neighbouring areas is also predicted in the next 48 hours. A low low-pressure area is likely to form in the state due to the influence of the cyclonic circulation over the Westcentral and adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha coast.
At least 19 people lost their lives in rain-related incidents in Uttar Pradesh where major rivers are in spate, while in Punjab several villages were inundated on Thursday after Pakistan opened gates of headworks on the Sutlej river.
In Delhi, water of the Yamuna river receded below the danger mark of 205.33 metres on Thursday. The level was breached on Monday following which rail traffic over the old Yamuna bridge, was suspended between Tuesday night and Wednesday afternoon.
Only traces of rainfall were recorded in a few areas of the national capital which continued to experience sultry weather, news agency PTI had reported.
