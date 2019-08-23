Weather forecast today LIVE: Kerala, Karnataka to receive heavy rainfall in next 24 hours

Weather forecast today LIVE: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Friday forecast “heavy to very rainfall” at isolated places in Kerala and the coastal areas of Karnataka in the next 24 hours.

“Kerala and Coastal Karnataka is likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places during next 24 hours and isolated heavy rainfall during the subsequent 3 days,” the latest MeT bulletin said.

Widespread rainfall over Odisha and its neighbouring areas is also predicted in the next 48 hours. A low low-pressure area is likely to form in the state due to the influence of the cyclonic circulation over the Westcentral and adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha coast.