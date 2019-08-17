Toggle Menu
Weather Forecast Today LIVE UPDATES: Heavy rains stall flights, trains in Kolkata; red alert in parts of Rajasthan

Weather Forecast Today LIVE Updates: Torrential rains lashed Kolkata, leaving several parts of the city waterlogged. Flights and trains were delayed. The city received 99 mm rainfall between 2.30 pm and 5.30 pm Friday.

Weather Forecast Today LIVE UPDATES: Fairly widespread rain with isolated heavy falls is also likely to occur over West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam and Meghalaya over the next 2-3 days. (File Photo)

While the flood situation in Kerala and Karnataka improved significantly, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy rain and thunderstorm in West Bengal on Saturday. Torrential rains lashed Kolkata, leaving several parts of the city waterlogged. Flights and trains were delayed. The city received 99 mm rainfall between 2.30 pm and 5.30 pm Friday.

The Met, meanwhile, predicted rains in Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi this weekend. Fairly widespread rain with isolated heavy falls is also likely to occur over West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam and Meghalaya over the next 2-3 days.

The death toll in the five flood-affected states of Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh stood at 241 on Friday. Over 4,000 people were evacuated and moved to relief camps in Guntur and Krishna districts in Andhra Pradesh. The weather improved in the flood-hit areas of Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. The Met Department issued a red alert warning was issued for Jodhpur, Nagaur and Pali in Rajasthan yesterday for the next 24 hours.

Live Blog

Weather Forecast Today LIVE Updates: Flights, trains delayed after heavy rain in Kolkata. Follow latest news and updates on monsoon across India.

Rajasthan: Sikar flooded after heavy rain

Sikar in Rajasthan was flooded on Saturday after the region received heavy rain.

Meanwhile on Friday, rain and thundershowers were observed at most places over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Konkan and Gujarat region, Rajasthan, Saurashtra and Kutch, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Kerala, Mahe, Madhya Pradesh, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Vidarbha, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, interior Karnataka and Lakshadweep.

