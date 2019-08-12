Weather forecast today LIVE Updates: Delhi gets light showers; more rains in store for flood-hit Pune, Kolhapur

As heavy rains continued to hit the states of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat, and Kerala, India Meteorological Department said more showers are in store for the western and southwestern parts of the country.

According to the regional centre of IMD, isolated places in the flood-hit districts of Pune, Kolhapur, and Satara in Maharashtra will get heavy rains on Monday. However, the intensity will reduce further on Tuesday, it added. A similar forecast has also been issued for the coastal Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts. The Met department in Gujarat has forecast heavy rainfall at isolated places in Saurashtra and Kutch regions in the next 24 hours. Follow Kerala floods LIVE updates

As predicted by the weathermen, Delhiites woke up to light rains in isolated places of the city on Monday. The sky is also likely to remain cloudy throughout the day, said the Met department. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be around 35 degrees Celsius and 28 degrees Celsius respectively.

In Kerala floods, the death toll has mounted to 72 even as rains abated on Sunday after battering the state for days. The situation remained equally grim in Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Gujarat where monsoon fury has so far claimed a total of 97 lives.