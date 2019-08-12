Weather forecast today LIVE Updates: Delhi gets light showers; more rains in store for flood-hit Pune, Kolhapurhttps://indianexpress.com/article/weather/weather-forecast-today-live-updates-karnataka-gujarat-maharashtra-kerala-rains-5897510/
Weather forecast today LIVE Updates: Delhi gets light showers; more rains in store for flood-hit Pune, Kolhapur
Weather forecast today LIVE updates: In Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Gujarat, the monsoon fury has claimed a total of 97 lives so far, whereas, in Kerala, the count is 72.
As heavy rains continued to hit the states of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat, and Kerala, India Meteorological Department said more showers are in store for the western and southwestern parts of the country.
According to the regional centre of IMD, isolated places in the flood-hit districts of Pune, Kolhapur, and Satara in Maharashtra will get heavy rains on Monday. However, the intensity will reduce further on Tuesday, it added. A similar forecast has also been issued for the coastal Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts. The Met department in Gujarat has forecast heavy rainfall at isolated places in Saurashtra and Kutch regions in the next 24 hours. Follow Kerala floods LIVE updates
As predicted by the weathermen, Delhiites woke up to light rains in isolated places of the city on Monday. The sky is also likely to remain cloudy throughout the day, said the Met department. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be around 35 degrees Celsius and 28 degrees Celsius respectively.
In Kerala floods, the death toll has mounted to 72 even as rains abated on Sunday after battering the state for days. The situation remained equally grim in Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Gujarat where monsoon fury has so far claimed a total of 97 lives.
Live Blog
Rescue operations underway at flood-hit areas of Gujarat, Maharashtra and Karnataka. Follow LIVE Updates here.
As flood levels in western Maharashtra began to recede, the government has shifted its focus to relief and rehabilitation work to assist lakhs of people affected by the worst flood the region has seen in recent times. The toll touched 40 on Sunday, as rescuers recovered five more bodies from last week’s boat capsize in Sangli district. Five more deaths were reported from affected areas, said Deepak Mhaisekar, Pune Divisional Commissioner. The government said 4,14,000 people are sheltered in transit camps. As many as 203 roads and 94 bridges are still closed to traffic, officials said. An initial assessment revealed that 2,177 zilla parishad schools have been damaged.
The unprecedented deluge in Karnataka last week left 31 people dead and displaced four lakh people in 80 taluks of 17 districts in Karnataka. All rivers are in spate in Karnataka where the UNESCO world heritage site in Hampi, on the banks of the Tungabhadra River in Ballari district, has been inundated after over 1.70 lakh cusec water was released from a reservoir on Sunday morning. Tourists in Hampi have been shifted to safer places, officials said.
In Karnataka, Union Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah, along with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, conducted an aerial survey of flood-hit parts of the Belagavi region on Sunday even as rain provided a respite to the region after nearly a week. Following the aerial survey, Yediyurappa said that the flood damage in Karnataka has been assessed to be in the range of Rs 10,000 crore and an immediate release of Rs 3,000 crore had been sought from the Centre.
As heavy showers continued to lash parts of Gujarat, the toll in rain-related incidents rose to 31, with 12 more deaths reported from Saurashtra region on Sunday while eleven persons, including ten fishermen, have been missing, officials said.