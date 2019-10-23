Weather forecast today LIVE Updates: Coastal Karnataka, Andhra to receive ‘extremely heavy rainfall’

Weather forecast Today LIVE Updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded a warning in coastal Andhra Pradesh and coastal Karnataka on Wednesday, warning of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall. The warning is categorised as “red” which means “take action. Other parts of the two states will witness thunderstorms accompanied with lightning.

Under the influence of two low pressure areas, in the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal, Peninsula India as well as eastern and northeastern parts are likely to receive heavy rainfall on Wednesday, the agency said.

Odisha, Konkan and Goa, Telangana, Rayalaseema, Kerala and Mahe will receive heavy to very heavy rainfall, while isolated places over Chhattisgarh, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal will experience heavy rainfall.