Weather forecast today LIVE Updates: Coastal Karnataka, Andhra to receive ‘extremely heavy rainfall’

Weather forecast Today LIVE Updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded a warning in coastal Andhra Pradesh and coastal Karnataka on Wednesday, warning of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall. The warning is categorised as “red” which means “take action. Other parts of the two states will witness thunderstorms accompanied with lightning.
Under the influence of two low pressure areas, in the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal, Peninsula India as well as eastern and northeastern parts are likely to receive heavy rainfall on Wednesday, the agency said.
Odisha, Konkan and Goa, Telangana, Rayalaseema, Kerala and Mahe will receive heavy to very heavy rainfall, while isolated places over Chhattisgarh, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal will experience heavy rainfall.
Chennai, Tamil Nadu weather news: Heavy rain to continue till weekend
Chennai will continue to receive heavy rainfall over the next two days, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) said. It attributed the continuous rain to the interaction of weather systems in the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal. The agency has predicted heavy rainfall over Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Vellore as well, while saying other parts of the state will receive moderate rainfall over the next two days. Follow our live blog on Chennai, Tamil Nadu weather updates
Maharashtra: Post-monsoon rain to continue till weekend
Parts of Maharashtra are likely to receive light rain and thundershowers on Wednesday and Thursday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The weather department has stated that post-monsoon showers will continue in the state till the weekend. The continuous rain, even after the withdrawal of the monsoon, could delay harvesting of some Kharif crops this year.
Karnataka: IMD issues red, orange alerts in parts of state
The IMD Wednesday issued red and orange alerts in several districts of Karnataka and predicted heavy to very heavy rains in various parts of the state and Bengaluru this week. The authorities have declared holidays for schools and colleges in rain-hit Belagavi, Bagalkote and Vijayapura districts till Friday. Due to heavy rains on Tuesday evening, several trees were uprooted in Bengaluru.
Delhi weather: Minimum temperature dips to 16 degrees Celsius
It was a pleasant morning in the national capital with the minimum temperature settling at 16.5 degrees Celsius — normal for this time of the year. According to the MeT department, the humidity level recorded at 8.30 am was 73 per cent. The weatherman has predicted clear skies throughout the day. "The skies will remain clear and the maximum temperature is expected to settle at 31 degrees Celsius today," an official was quoted as saying by PTI. On Tuesday, the minimum temperature recorded was 17.2 degrees while the maximum temperature settled at 32.5 degrees Celsius.
