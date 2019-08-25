Weather Today Live Updates: Heavy rains predicted in Odisha, fishermen told not to venture into sea

Weather forecast Today LIVE Updates: A low-pressure area is likely to build over coastal Odisha and neighbouring regions due to a cyclonic circulation which currently lies off the Odisha-West Bengal coast, IMD said in its latest bulletin. The state is expected to receive heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorms at many places. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea.

Meanwhile, Delhi woke up to a cloudy Sunday morning, with the minimum temperature settling at 26.8 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season’s average. According to the MeT department, there is a possibility of light rains later in the day.

Heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, south Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Goa, Gujarat region, east Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Telangana, coastal Karnataka, Lakshadweep, Tamilnadu and Kerala

Strong winds, speed reaching 45-55 kmph, are very likely to prevail over southwest Arabian Sea, southeast and central Bay of Bengal and north Andaman Sea. Squally weather is likely to prevail along and off Odisha-Andhra Pradesh coasts.