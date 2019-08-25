Weather Today Live Updates: Heavy rains predicted in Odisha, fishermen told not to venture into seahttps://indianexpress.com/article/weather/weather-forecast-today-live-updates-india-odisha-kerala-punjab-rain-5935003/
Weather Today Live Updates: Heavy rains predicted in Odisha, fishermen told not to venture into sea
Weather forecast Today LIVE Updates: IMD has predicted that Odisha may receive heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorms at many places. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea.
Weather forecast Today LIVE Updates: A low-pressure area is likely to build over coastal Odisha and neighbouring regions due to a cyclonic circulation which currently lies off the Odisha-West Bengal coast, IMD said in its latest bulletin. The state is expected to receive heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorms at many places. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea.
Meanwhile, Delhi woke up to a cloudy Sunday morning, with the minimum temperature settling at 26.8 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season’s average. According to the MeT department, there is a possibility of light rains later in the day.
Heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, south Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Goa, Gujarat region, east Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Telangana, coastal Karnataka, Lakshadweep, Tamilnadu and Kerala
Strong winds, speed reaching 45-55 kmph, are very likely to prevail over southwest Arabian Sea, southeast and central Bay of Bengal and north Andaman Sea. Squally weather is likely to prevail along and off Odisha-Andhra Pradesh coasts.
Live Blog
Follow LIVE updates on the weather news from Kerala, Karnataka, Odisha and other parts of the country here.
Meanwhile, the Union government has excluded Punjab from the purview of Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCT) to be visiting 11 flood-affected states despite Satluj river wreacking havoc in Punjab and the state pegging the financial loss at Rs 1,700 crore.
The Centre on Saturday constituted teams of ministers to visit the states affected by floods. A statement by the Ministry of Home Affairs stated: “In pursuance of a decision taken by the Union Minister for Home Affairs, Amit Shah, in the High Level Committee (HLC) meeting held on August 19, the Ministry of Home Affairs has constituted Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCTs) to visit the States of Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, Bihar, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Kerala affected by recent floods.”
While the IMCT for Karnakata, led by Shri Prakash, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs, already visited Karnataka on Saturday to have first-hand on-the-spot assessment of damage caused and relief work carried out by the state administration, Punjab does not even figure on the list of states where the Central team would be visiting.
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has already expressed his disappointment at the development. He tweeted: “Surprised on the exclusion of Punjab from the list of States to be visited by the Inter-Ministerial Central Team to assess losses in flood-affected areas in different States. Request HM @AmitShah ji to direct the Central Team to visit Punjab to assess the huge losses.”