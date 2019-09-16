Weather forecast today LIVE updates: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in MP from Sept 18

Weather forecast today LIVE updates: Several parts of the north Indian plains have been recording high levels of humidity, which is not a usual phenomenon in September. High amount of moisture due to the low pressure area, coupled with temperatures, leads to rise in the humidity. And with the monsoon showing no signs of withdrawal as yet, North Indian plains are unlikely to get any respite from high levels of humidity this week.

The country has so far received four per cent more rains than normal, India Meteorological Department (IMD) data shows. Normally, the withdrawal of monsoon from parts of west Rajasthan begins from September 1. By September 15, the monsoon withdraws from some more parts of Rajasthan, the areas of Kutch in Gujarat and parts of Punjab.

Meanwhile, the National Crisis Management Committee, headed by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, on Sunday reviewed the prevailing flood situation in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan and directed that immediate assistance be provided to meet the crisis.