Weather forecast today LIVE updates: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in MP from Sept 18
Weather forecast today LIVE updates: The IMD has forecast heavy rainfall for Madhya Maharashtra and Konkan, and light rainfall for Vidharbha region from September 18 evening.
Weather forecast today LIVE updates: Several parts of the north Indian plains have been recording high levels of humidity, which is not a usual phenomenon in September. High amount of moisture due to the low pressure area, coupled with temperatures, leads to rise in the humidity. And with the monsoon showing no signs of withdrawal as yet, North Indian plains are unlikely to get any respite from high levels of humidity this week.
The country has so far received four per cent more rains than normal, India Meteorological Department (IMD) data shows. Normally, the withdrawal of monsoon from parts of west Rajasthan begins from September 1. By September 15, the monsoon withdraws from some more parts of Rajasthan, the areas of Kutch in Gujarat and parts of Punjab.
Meanwhile, the National Crisis Management Committee, headed by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, on Sunday reviewed the prevailing flood situation in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan and directed that immediate assistance be provided to meet the crisis.
Soaring mercury pushes up power demand in Jammu, officials appeal for judicial use of AC
The rising mercury in Jammu region has led to an increased power demand forcing unscheduled outages and overloading on transformers, with officials on Sunday appealing to people to judiciously use electrical appliances like air conditioners.
The residents in Jammu are reeling under hot and humid conditions over the past couple of weeks with the city recording a high of 34.3 degrees Celsius and a low of 25.6 degrees Celsius on Sunday, which were 1.3 and 2.3 notches above the normal, respectively, during this time of the season.
IMD rainfall warning for Madhya Pradesh
The regional Meteorological Centre has predicted that Kolkata and its neighbouring areas will not witness any heavy rainfall during Durga Puja next month. However, some places may get scattered rain.
“The city sky will most likely remain clear and people will experience pleasant weather. The temperature may remain just below normal during the (puja) time,” said a weather official.
As per officials, north and south Bengal districts are also expected to remain dry during the Durga Puja that starts from October 4.
Meanwhile, rains in some parts of Delhi provided much-needed relief to the people from the sultry weather. The MeT department predicted partly cloudy sky with possibility of thundery developments for Monday.
IMD rainfall warning for Madhya Pradesh
