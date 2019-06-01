Weather forecast today LIVE Updates: Temperature soars in Delhi as capital reels under heat wave

There’s no respite for residents of Delhi as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that heat wave conditions are likely to continue this weekend and in the coming week. The national capital is expected to record a high of 45 degrees Celsius and a low of 28 degrees Celsius on Saturday.

In the coming days, heat wave conditions are also expected in parts of west Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Marathwada and in isolated pockets of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, west Uttar Pradesh and east Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, the weather agency Friday predicted a normal southwest monsoon across the country. As per Long Range Forecast LDF) for the monsoon, rainfall is most likely to be 96 per cent to 104 per cent. Region wise, the seasonal rainfall is likely to be 94 per cent of the LPA over Northwest India, 100 per cent of LPA over Central India, 97 per cent of LPA over South Peninsula and 91 per cent of LPA over North-East India all with a model error of 8 per cent.