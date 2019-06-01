Weather forecast today LIVE Updates: Temperature soars in Delhi as capital reels under heat wave

There’s no respite for residents of Delhi as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that heat wave conditions are likely to continue this weekend and in the coming week. The national capital is expected to record a high of 45 degrees Celsius and a low of 28 degrees Celsius on Saturday.
In the coming days, heat wave conditions are also expected in parts of west Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Marathwada and in isolated pockets of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, west Uttar Pradesh and east Rajasthan.
Meanwhile, the weather agency Friday predicted a normal southwest monsoon across the country. As per Long Range Forecast LDF) for the monsoon, rainfall is most likely to be 96 per cent to 104 per cent. Region wise, the seasonal rainfall is likely to be 94 per cent of the LPA over Northwest India, 100 per cent of LPA over Central India, 97 per cent of LPA over South Peninsula and 91 per cent of LPA over North-East India all with a model error of 8 per cent.
Heatwave likely to continue till June 2
The heatwave intensified across India on Friday, with mercury soaring to the season's highest in states like Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan, where the temperature neared 50 degrees Celsius in Sri Ganganagar. The heatwave will persist until June 2, when easterly winds from the Bay of Bengal will reach Delhi via Uttar Pradesh, bringing dust storm and thunder storm, IMD said.
Temperature breaks 75-year record for May in Rajasthan, nears 50 degree
The maximum temperature touched 49.6 degrees Celsius on Friday in Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, breaking a 75-year record for the month of May, a meteorological department official said here. It was the second consecutive day when the maximum temperature in Sri Ganganagar touched 48 degrees Celsius or more. The highest temperature recorded in this month in Sri Ganganagar until now was 49.4 degrees Celsius on May 30, 1944.