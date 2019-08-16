Weather Forecast Today LIVE Updates: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in parts of Kerala; yellow warning in Himachalhttps://indianexpress.com/article/weather/weather-forecast-today-live-updates-imd-monsoon-5909243/
Weather Forecast Today LIVE Updates: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in parts of Kerala; yellow warning in Himachal
Weather Forecast Today LIVE Updates: Many parts of the country to witness heavy rainfall over the next few days. Follow the latest news and updates below.
While water receded in many low-lying areas of flood-hit Kerala, and the state began to return to normalcy, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Friday forecast very heavy rainfall in Idukki, Kannur and Kasargod. The toll in the second spell of the southwest monsoon rose to 104 with 36 missing across the state.
The IMD has also issued a yellow warning in Himachal Pradesh today. The highest temperature in the state was recorded in Una at 33.8 degrees Celsius, whereas the lowest temperature was recorded in Keylong at 12.4 degrees Celsius, an official said.
Incessant rains in various parts of Madhya Pradesh in the last three days left low-lying areas inundated as several rivers and streams were in spate. In some places, including Bhopal, the authorities had to open the sluice gates of reservoirs to release water after they were filled up to their maximum storage capacity, an official said.
Meanwhile, in Delhi, the department has forecast generally cloudy sky with moderate rain. The maximum and minimum temperatures is between 34 and 25 degrees Celsius, respectively, today.
Live Blog
Moderate rain expected in Delhi, follow weather LIVE for latest updates
Telangana: Water enters N Chandrababu Naidu’ home compound
With the Krishna river in spate, water entered the premises of the riverside house of former Andhra Pradesh chief minister and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu at Undavalli in Amaravati. The floodwater inundated fields along the riverbank in Krishna district, especially in Undavalli and other villages in the Amaravati capital region. Naidu’s official accommodation, which is a guesthouse leased from infrastructure company Lingamaneni Estates, is on the bank of the Krishna river. Read more
IMD starts forecast of water volume in river basins
In a bid to ensure effective reservoir management, the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune, has started issuing water level forecasts for all river basins in India from August 1. Last year, it was alleged that improper dam management aggravated the flood situation in Kerala. Nearly 80 dams, big and small, were on the verge of collapse and this forced the irrigation department to simultaneously open their gates, leading to flooding in several districts, including Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur and Wayanad. Read More
Lot of rain in very short time: Climate change patterns explain Kerala flood catastrophe
In the first two months of the southwest monsoon — June and July — Kerala recorded rainfall deficiency of 40%-50%, and the administration had begun to prepare for a drought situation. Until July 2, the state had received just 365.99 mm rain against the normal of 697.8 mm, a deficiency of 48%. But within a week, on August 10, the rainfall deficiency had dropped to just 8%, as the state was pounded by heavy rain over a few days. A top IMD official said, “The intensity of rainfall has been high. It is more common nowadays, and we can attribute it to climate change. In the coming years as well, we can expect high-intensity rainfall.” Read more
The IMD has forecast isolated heavy to very heavy and extremely heavy rain in eastern Rajasthan in the next 48 hours, and in western Madhya Pradesh and north Gujarat in the next 24 hours. There is a likelihood of isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall in Delhi Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and western Uttar Pradesh, especially on Saturday and Sunday.
West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam and Meghalaya are also likely to receive enhanced rainfall activity with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next three-four days.
Amidst continuing rains, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said the state had sought financial aid from the Centre for the rehabilitation of the flood-affected people. With the rains continuing with less intensity, floodwaters have now receded.
In Kerala, for the second year running, the state is in the throes of floods and a series of subsequent landslides that have claimed over 90 lives. More than 2.5 lakh people are in relief camps, and more rain has been predicted in the next couple of days by the Meteorological Department.
