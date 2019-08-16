Weather Forecast Today LIVE Updates: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in parts of Kerala; yellow warning in Himachal

While water receded in many low-lying areas of flood-hit Kerala, and the state began to return to normalcy, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Friday forecast very heavy rainfall in Idukki, Kannur and Kasargod. The toll in the second spell of the southwest monsoon rose to 104 with 36 missing across the state.

The IMD has also issued a yellow warning in Himachal Pradesh today. The highest temperature in the state was recorded in Una at 33.8 degrees Celsius, whereas the lowest temperature was recorded in Keylong at 12.4 degrees Celsius, an official said.

Incessant rains in various parts of Madhya Pradesh in the last three days left low-lying areas inundated as several rivers and streams were in spate. In some places, including Bhopal, the authorities had to open the sluice gates of reservoirs to release water after they were filled up to their maximum storage capacity, an official said.

Meanwhile, in Delhi, the department has forecast generally cloudy sky with moderate rain. The maximum and minimum temperatures is between 34 and 25 degrees Celsius, respectively, today.