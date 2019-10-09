Weather forecast today LIVE updates: Delhi air quality deteriorates after Dussehra; rain warning in Maharashtra

Weather forecast Today LIVE Updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued warning of thunderstorms today at isolated places over Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Sikkim, Odisha, Madhya Maharshtra, Marathawada, Konkan, Goa, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rayalaseema, north and south interior Karnataka and Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

Heavy rain is likely at isolated places over Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Telangana, Rayalaseema, north and south interior Karnataka.

Meanwhile, in New Delhi, air quality of the city deteriorated severely after effigies of Ravana started burning Tuesday evening, data from several monitoring stations of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) showed.

The minimum temperature in the national capital is recorded at 20 degree Celsius with partly cloudy sky and possibility of development of thunder lightning.