Weather forecast today LIVE updates: Rain-related incidents claim 42 lives in Himachal, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Haryana

Weather forecast Today live updates: In the aftermath of heavy rains in the northern states, the death toll reached 42 due to landslides in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand and floods in Punjab and Haryana.

The Yamuna river which has been flowing above the danger mark in the national capital threatened to swell further as Haryana released water from a barrage on Tuesday. Thousands of people living on the Yamuna floodplains in North Delhi, including Laxmi Nagar, Kashmere Gate and ITO, are seeking refuge at higher places. The government has begun constructing temporary tents to provide shelter, but locals claim it isn’t enough. The MeT department has forecast cloudy skies with light rain or drizzle is forecast for the day in NCR.

Moderate to heavy showers are forecast in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Andaman & Nicobar Islands. Some places such as Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Coastal Andhra Pradesh is likely to witness thunderstorm, as per the IMD bulletin.