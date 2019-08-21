Weather forecast today LIVE updates: Rain-related incidents claim 42 lives in Himachal, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Haryana
Weather forecast Today live updates: Moderate to heavy showers are forecast in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Andaman & Nicobar Islands, as per the IMD bulletin.
Weather forecast Today live updates: In the aftermath of heavy rains in the northern states, the death toll reached 42 due to landslides in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand and floods in Punjab and Haryana.
The Yamuna river which has been flowing above the danger mark in the national capital threatened to swell further as Haryana released water from a barrage on Tuesday. Thousands of people living on the Yamuna floodplains in North Delhi, including Laxmi Nagar, Kashmere Gate and ITO, are seeking refuge at higher places. The government has begun constructing temporary tents to provide shelter, but locals claim it isn’t enough. The MeT department has forecast cloudy skies with light rain or drizzle is forecast for the day in NCR.
Moderate to heavy showers are forecast in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Andaman & Nicobar Islands. Some places such as Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Coastal Andhra Pradesh is likely to witness thunderstorm, as per the IMD bulletin.
While rains in Punjab and Haryana are receding, Yamuna river still continues to flow above the danger mark. Follow this space for the latest weather updates
Delhi weather: Light rains expected today
The national capital woke up to a cloudy morning Wednesday, with the minimum temperature settling two notches below the season's average at 24.8 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature is expected to touch 36 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, the IMD has predicted light rains in the city today and cloudy skies. Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 34.6 degrees Celsius on Tuesday and a minimum of 24.6 degrees Celsius.
Rains lash Uttarakhand; death toll 16 in Uttarkashi
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat visited the rain-ravaged Mori block of Uttarkashi, where 16 people died. Rescue teams from the State Disaster Response Force recovered three more bodies in Sanel village there, Uttarkashi's Disaster Management officer Devendra Patwal said.
Makudi is the worst hit among the six villages where heavy rains led to the collapse of several houses early on Sunday. So far, seven bodies have been recovered from Makudi, four each from Arakot and Sanel and one from Tikochi. Later, addressing a press conference in Dehradun, Rawat said 51 villages in Uttarkashi were affected in the disaster which has caused losses of around Rs 130 crore.
As several states reel under floods, the Yamuna in Delhi continued to swell on Tuesday and was flowing above the danger level. The river was flowing at 206 metres at 11 am, a day after it breached the danger mark of 205.33 metres. More than 10,000 people living in low-lying areas along the Yamuna in Delhi have been evacuated.
A municipal corporation official said 2,357 tents have been erected in 48 locations across six districts. Almost 16,000 people have been evacuated from regions close to the river, and 11,000 are inhabiting the camps. The camps have been provided with carpets and bulbs for electricity, and regular meals are also handed out, an official said.
In Himachal Pradesh, where 25 lives were lost, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur told the state assembly that his government is working on a war- footing to restore damaged roads and water and power supplies in the affected areas at the earliest, PTI reported.
