Weather forecast today LIVE UPDATES: Landslide in Kullu blocks Manali-Leh highway; IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Odisha
Weather forecast Today live updates: IMD forecasts heavy rainfall for Odisha for the next four days due to a monsoon trough line extending from east Uttar Pradesh to north Tamil Nadu.
Weather forecast today live updates: As heavy rains continued to batter states in north India, fresh landslides struck Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday blocking one of the major highways in the state. The intensity of rainfall is likely to reduce in the next 24 hours with light rainfall forecast at isolated parts of Himachal Pradesh, according to IMD.
In other news, the water level has receded from the Yamuna but the river continues to flow above the danger mark in Delhi. In Punjab, following the release of excess water from the Bhakra dam, the Sutlej and its tributaries have flooded several villages in Punjab causing widespread damage to crops and houses.
The IMD forecasts heavy rainfall for Odisha for the next four days due to a monsoon trough line extending from east Uttar Pradesh to north Tamil Nadu. As many as five farmers have been killed after being struck by lightning in Kendrapada district. Earlier this month the state witnessed heavy rainfall activity due to the formation of two back-to-back low-pressure areas in the region. Several areas also faced flash floods due to incessant rains recently.
Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over Odisha and Kerala and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, coastal Karnataka, Lakshadweep and Telangana, according to the latest IMD bulletin.
Read live updates on the weather news from Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and other parts of the country.
Punjab: No fresh rain, but 3 new breaches spell trouble
With no fresh rainfall reported from any part of Punjab, the water logged in several parts of the state either remained stagnant or started to recede. Three new breaches were reported Wednesday on the Dhussi Bandh, thus affecting nearly 80 villages in Jalandhar and Kapurthala districts. The new breaches took place in Chak Wadala and Mandiala villages of Lohian in Jalandhar, and Sarupwal village of Sultanpur Lodhi sub-division in Kapurthala. Read more here
IMD weather bulletin for August 22
Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Odisha and Kerala and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Coastal & South Interior Karnataka, Lakshadweep and Telangana.
Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning very likely at isolated places over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Odisha and Jharkhand.
Strong winds, speed reaching 45-55 kmph, are very likely to prevail over southwest Arabian Sea, south and central Bay of Bengal, Lakshadweep & Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Kerala coast. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.
Death toll due in Kerala rises to 125
Meanwhile, the death toll in rain-related incidents in Kerala climbed to 125 with the recovery of two more bodies on Wednesday, even as the search for missing persons continued in landslide-hit districts.
In Uttarakhand, a helicopter engaged in relief-and-rescue operations in rain-ravaged Uttarkashi district crashed, killing all three persons -- the pilot, the co-pilot and a local were killed in the crash.
The Manali-Leh highway which had opened for vehicles on Tuesday after remaining blocked for some days following heavy rains were blocked again due to fresh landslides and flash floods triggered by heavy rains. The highway opened for light vehicles on Wednesday, police said.
Incessant rains caused a breach to the Satluj river embankment inundating several villages of Punjab's Jalandhar district, Army helicopters were pressed into service to airdrop food packets to the flood-hit areas.
In Uttar Pradesh's Chitrakoot district, two boys were killed in lightning strikes, police said. They suffered serious injuries and were rushed to the Mau Community Health Centre, where they were declared dead, he told PTI.
Mahesh Palawat, vice president of private weather forecasting agency Skymet Weather, said the west end of the axis of monsoon trough lies on the foothills of the Himalayas which will start moving southwards after August 24. This movement will bring more rains in Haryana, Punjab, Delhi and west Uttar Pradesh.
Death toll due in Kerala rises to 125
Meanwhile, the death toll in rain-related incidents in Kerala climbed to 125 with the recovery of two more bodies on Wednesday, even as the search for missing persons continued in landslide-hit districts.
