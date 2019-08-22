Weather forecast today LIVE UPDATES: Landslide in Kullu blocks Manali-Leh highway; IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Odisha

Weather forecast today live updates: As heavy rains continued to batter states in north India, fresh landslides struck Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday blocking one of the major highways in the state. The intensity of rainfall is likely to reduce in the next 24 hours with light rainfall forecast at isolated parts of Himachal Pradesh, according to IMD.

In other news, the water level has receded from the Yamuna but the river continues to flow above the danger mark in Delhi. In Punjab, following the release of excess water from the Bhakra dam, the Sutlej and its tributaries have flooded several villages in Punjab causing widespread damage to crops and houses.

The IMD forecasts heavy rainfall for Odisha for the next four days due to a monsoon trough line extending from east Uttar Pradesh to north Tamil Nadu. As many as five farmers have been killed after being struck by lightning in Kendrapada district. Earlier this month the state witnessed heavy rainfall activity due to the formation of two back-to-back low-pressure areas in the region. Several areas also faced flash floods due to incessant rains recently.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over Odisha and Kerala and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, coastal Karnataka, Lakshadweep and Telangana, according to the latest IMD bulletin.