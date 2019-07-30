Weather Forecast Today LIVE Updates: Heavy to very heavy rainfall predicted in Chhattisgarh, Odisha

Weather forecast Today India LIVE Updates: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Tuesday predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next 48 hours in Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Telangana due to existing cyclone circulation over north Bay of Bengal.

The Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) raised a red flag over the fishing industry in the state, pointing to a steep decline in fish landings in Maharashtra, West Bengal and Karnataka. “Extreme weather events such as cyclone Ockhi, Vayu resulted in the loss of fishing days. In addition, there is an increase in juvenile fish catching that has contributed to the decline,” said K V Akhilesh, senior scientist, CMFRI, Mumbai.

The water level of Maharashtra’s Sipna river rose on Monday following heavy rainfall in Amravati and the MeT Department had issued an orange alert for the state. The incessant rains in Thane district over the past two days has washed away part of a bridge over the overflowing Ulhas river in Kalyan region and breached a small dam belonging to the railways in Ambernath.