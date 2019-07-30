Toggle Menu
Weather Forecast Today LIVE Updates: Heavy to very heavy rainfall predicted in Chhattisgarh, Odisha

Weather forecast Today India LIVE News Updates: The Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) raised a red flag over the fishing industry in the state, pointing to a steep decline in fish landings in Maharashtra, West Bengal and Karnataka.

Punjab: At 41%, combined storage of 3 dams up significantly against 17% last year
Weather Forecast Report LIVE: IMD predicted heavy rainfall in Chhattisgarh and Odisha. (Express photo by Kamleshwar Singh/Representational)

Weather forecast Today India LIVE Updates: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Tuesday predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next 48 hours in Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Telangana due to existing cyclone circulation over north Bay of Bengal.

The Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) raised a red flag over the fishing industry in the state, pointing to a steep decline in fish landings in Maharashtra, West Bengal and Karnataka. “Extreme weather events such as cyclone Ockhi, Vayu resulted in the loss of fishing days. In addition, there is an increase in juvenile fish catching that has contributed to the decline,” said K V Akhilesh, senior scientist, CMFRI, Mumbai.

The water level of Maharashtra’s Sipna river rose on Monday following heavy rainfall in Amravati and the MeT Department had issued an orange alert for the state. The incessant rains in Thane district over the past two days has washed away part of a bridge over the overflowing Ulhas river in Kalyan region and breached a small dam belonging to the railways in Ambernath.

Watch: Godavari river in Nashik flows above danger mark

Himachal Pradesh: Light to moderate thundershowers forecast, IMD says

Light to moderate rain/thundershowers is likely to occur in Himachal Pradesh including the districts of Kullu, Mandi, Kangra, Bilaspur, Sirmaur, Solan, and Shimla during the next three hours, according to IMD. 

Morning! Welcome to our live blog. Follow this space for latest updates on the weather across country. 

Thane: Vehicles ply on a waterlogged street after heavy monsoon rain, in Thane. (PTI Photo)

Parts of Rajasthan on Monday recorded heavy to extremely heavy rainfall and a fresh yellow weather warning for heavy showers was issued in Himachal Pradesh. The Amarnath yatra also resumed yesterday after being suspended due to inclement weather conditions.

After having issued a red alert for Mumbai and Thane for Sunday, the Met department lowered the warning to an orange alert with the forecast of “heavy to very heavy” rain at some places, on Sunday afternoon. As opposed to red alert and forecast of “extreme” rainfall, the Santacruz observatory recorded 0.5 mm rainfall in a span of nine hours (8.30 am to 5.30 pm) on Sunday while the Colaba observatory, which is a representative of South Mumbai, recorded 4.8 mm rainfall in the same duration.

