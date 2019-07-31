Toggle Menu
Weather Forecast Today LIVE Updates: Heavy rains predicted for Punjab and Haryana, flood situation improves in Assam

Weather forecast Today India LIVE News Updates: The weather office said fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls is likely over Odisha, south Chhattisgarh, south Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Telangana in next few days.

Weather Forecast Report LIVE: Patchy rains for short durations are likely in the national capital on Wednesday. (Express photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Weather forecast Today India LIVE Updates: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next 48 hours in Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Telangana due to existing cyclone circulation over north Bay of Bengal. The weather office said fairly widespread to widespread rainfall accompanied with isolated heavy to very heavy showers are likely over Odisha, south Chhattisgarh, south Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Telangana in next three-four days.

Patchy rains for short durations are likely in the national capital on Wednesday. Moderate showers are expected on Thursday and Friday. On and off rain will continue till August 5, the weather office said. Meanwhile, another spell of rain is expected over most parts of Jammu and Kashmir till Wednesday. The MeT issued a yellow weather warning, indicating least danger, for Jammu.

The situation in Assam has shown signs of improvement with the water level in all major rivers receding. And three more persons died due to floods in Bihar on Tuesday, taking the total to 130 in the state so far, PTI reported. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar held a meeting Tuesday afternoon with state ministers, chief secretary and other officers to monitor the flood situation in the state.

Live Blog

Widespread rainfall predicted for Punjab and Haryana. Follow LIVE updates here.

Flood-affected villagers travel on a boat in Gagalmari, in the northeastern state of Assam, Friday, July 19, 2019. (AP)

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar held a meeting Tuesday afternoon with state ministers, chief secretary and other officers to monitor the flood situation in the state. The water level in the state’s Bagmati river rose after rainfall in Darbhanga.

The IMD forecast widespread rainfall across Gujarat till Saturday. In Maharashtra, five dams in the north and western regions released water after heavy rains in the catchment areas. A warning was issued to villages on the banks of the Mutha and Godavari rivers as their levels were likely to rise as a result.

The mercury in most parts of Kashmir and Ladakh regions, including Srinagar, continued its upward trend on Tuesday, even as Jammu recorded a marginal dip in the day temperature due to overnight rainfall.

