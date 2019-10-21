Weather forecast Today LIVE Updates: Heavy rains likely in Kerala, Maharashtra as North-East monsoon gets activehttps://indianexpress.com/article/weather/weather-forecast-today-live-updates-heavy-rains-likely-in-kerala-maharashtra-as-north-east-monsoon-gets-active-6079669/
Weather forecast Today LIVE Updates: Heavy rains likely in Kerala, Maharashtra as North-East monsoon gets active
Rains and overcast conditions in several parts of Maharashtra threaten to play spoilsport on Monday when voters are expected to decide the fate of 288 constituencies.
Weather forecast Today LIVE Updates: Heavy rains are likely to lash several parts of Kerala and Lakshadweep in the next five days as the North-East monsoon became active over the state, according to the latest forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
An orange alert has been issued for October 21 in Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Idukki, Wayanad Palakkad and Malappuram districts.
Rains and overcast conditions in several parts of Maharashtra threaten to play spoilsport on Monday when voters are expected to decide the fate of 288 constituencies. A low-pressure area over Lakshadweep in the east-central Arabian Sea is causing widespread rain over Maharashtra. The rainfall is likely to go on till October 23.
Meanwhile, the national capital’s air quality turned “poor” on Sunday as the wind direction changed to northwesterly, increasing the contribution of smoke from stubble burning in neighbouring states to the pollution in Delhi.
Live Blog
Maharashtra and Kerala to receive heavy showers owing to the formation of a low-pressure area over the Arabian Sea. Get the latest weather updates here:
The weather in Pune, which has been witnessing sporadically heavy rains for the past couple of days, will improve on Monday, the day of voting for the Maharashtra Assembly polls, with a rise in day temperature and light rain late afternoon. The IMD official said there is a chance of thunder, lightning, gusty winds and short spell of rain late Monday afternoon and evening.
Heavy rainfall warning has been issued for Kerala and Lakshadweep in the next five days. Fishermen have been warned not to put out to sea as squally weather with wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph is likely to prevail over the Kerala coast.
In Delhi, Mercury fell nearly by a notch in the national capital on Sunday, with the minimum temperature settling at 19 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity level was, however, high at 80 per cent in the morning.