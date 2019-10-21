Weather forecast Today LIVE Updates: Heavy rains likely in Kerala, Maharashtra as North-East monsoon gets active

Weather forecast Today LIVE Updates: Heavy rains are likely to lash several parts of Kerala and Lakshadweep in the next five days as the North-East monsoon became active over the state, according to the latest forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

An orange alert has been issued for October 21 in Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Idukki, Wayanad Palakkad and Malappuram districts.

Rains and overcast conditions in several parts of Maharashtra threaten to play spoilsport on Monday when voters are expected to decide the fate of 288 constituencies. A low-pressure area over Lakshadweep in the east-central Arabian Sea is causing widespread rain over Maharashtra. The rainfall is likely to go on till October 23.

Meanwhile, the national capital’s air quality turned “poor” on Sunday as the wind direction changed to northwesterly, increasing the contribution of smoke from stubble burning in neighbouring states to the pollution in Delhi.