Weather forecast today LIVE updates: Heavy rains lash Maharashtra, death toll climbs to 29

Defence PRO: All 14 Navy teams in Kolhapur have proceeded for rescue operations at Shiroli village (Shirol block) near Kolhapur from 6 am today. #maharashtrafloods pic.twitter.com/mMbWS3FkyC

Due to very heavy rain during last 24 hours concluding at 6am today, government has ordered govt and private schools closed for Saturday in Lodhika, Vinchhiya , Padadhari , Gondal, Kotda and Jasdan talukas of Rajkot district. Rajkot city 171mm rain, Vinchhiya 166mm @IndianExpress

Many parts of Maharashtra will finally get a break from heavy rain, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the intensity of rainfall will reduce significantly from this weekend, especially over Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, and Vidarbha. However, moderate rain may continue over Konkan for the next four days, said the IMD. Read more

The Western Railway line cancels 22 trains due to landslides and breaches on the Central Railway line and Konkan Railway line. Here's a list of the cancelled trains:

Meanwhile, 28 people have died due to heavy rains in Kerala, with 27 others injured and seven missing. Predicting more rains, the IMD sounded a red alert Saturday in nine districts in the state — Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad , Kannur, Kasaragod. At least 64,000 people have been shifted to 738 relief camps in the state till Friday.

Weather forecast today LIVE Updates: As many as 46 villages in Maharashtra’s Sangli and Kolhapur remain flooded and are disconnected due to extreme rainfall in the areas. Pune Divisional Commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar said the administration was airdropping food packets and drinking water using helicopters. The number of deaths due to the floods in Maharashtra rose to 29 on Friday. So far, at least 2.45 lakh residents of Sangli and Kolhapur have been shifted to relief camps.

While the rain continued intermittently in Maharashtra Friday, water levels in flooded areas had gone down and were expected to recede further in coming days with discharge from the dam being altered favourably, Pune Divisional Commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar said. Of the villages cut off from the rest of the district, 28 are in Sangli and 18 in Kolhapur.

Nine people were still missing after a boat capsized in Bramhanal village in Sangli. Of the 34 passengers, 16 were rescued and nine dead bodies were recovered.

“The discharge from Almatti river has been increased up to 4.5 lakh cusecs. This will help the water levels go down. The water level in Kolhapur has already gone down by 2 feet in Kolhapur and 3 inches in Sangli,” said Mhaisekar.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the floods and rescue and relief operations. “The Centre and state along with neighbouring state is closely working to bring water levels down. Rescue operations are going on a war footing,” Fadnavis said.