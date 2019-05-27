Weather forecast today HIGHLIGHTS: Heatwave to continue in North India, rainfall likely in southern parts

The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall in the Northeast and parts of South India. Widespread rainfall is likely to occur in Assam, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Thunderstorms and lightning accompanied by gusty winds are also expected at isolated places in the sub-Himalayan region and West Bengal.

According to the weather body, heatwave conditions will continue in north India. Temperatures will soar in some parts in Vidarbha and at isolated pockets in Madhya Maharashtra, Telangana, East Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, East Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Odisha.

Strong winds, with speed reaching 35-45 kmph is also very likely over the northeast Arabian Sea and along and off north Gujarat Coast. Fishermen in the area are advised not to venture into the sea and to keep away from the coast.