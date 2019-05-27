Weather forecast today HIGHLIGHTS: Heatwave to continue in North India, rainfall likely in southern parts

The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall in the Northeast and parts of South India. Widespread rainfall is likely to occur in Assam, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Thunderstorms and lightning accompanied by gusty winds are also expected at isolated places in the sub-Himalayan region and West Bengal.
According to the weather body, heatwave conditions will continue in north India. Temperatures will soar in some parts in Vidarbha and at isolated pockets in Madhya Maharashtra, Telangana, East Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, East Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Odisha.
Strong winds, with speed reaching 35-45 kmph is also very likely over the northeast Arabian Sea and along and off north Gujarat Coast. Fishermen in the area are advised not to venture into the sea and to keep away from the coast.
Hot, dry weather in Delhi; temp crosses 41-degree mark
The national capital Monday reeled under hot and dry weather conditions, with the maximum temperature crossing the 41-degree Celsius mark. The city recorded a high of 41.9 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal, and a low of 25.4 degrees Celsius, a MeT official said.
Humidity levels oscillated between 16 and 62 per cent, he added. The mercury will continue its upward trend and is likely to touch the 43-degree mark Tuesday. The minimum temperature is likely to hover around 25 degrees Celsius, the official said. (PTI)
IMD sent nearly 65 lakh SMS to give Fani alert
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sent nearly 65 lakh messages to the people in eastern and southern India to give them updates about Cyclone Fani that hit the Odisha coast earlier this month, a report said. According to the report, which was sent to the Union government, the IMD sent over 59 lakh messages to the farmers of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal, Assam, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, advising them to take precautionary measures.
Nearly half of the 59,37,365 messages were sent to the farmers of Odisha that saw the maximum destruction destruction due to Fani. Some of the messages, which were also sent in local languages, read: "Keep the animals and poultry birds in safe places. Postpone harvesting and keep the harvested produce if any in safe place." too. Multiples messages were sent to the farmers of these states from April 26-May 3 when the cyclone struck the Odisha coast, bringing large-scale destruction, flattening standing crops in the state and killing over 60 people.
More than 40 lakh farmers have registered themselves for the IMD's Gramin Krishi Mausam Sewa project, in which they are sent crucial weather-related messages that can help them to deal with emergencies. (PTI)
Heavy downpour cripples Bangalore; Weathermen predicts rain to continue
According to Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre, Bengaluru recorded the highest rainfall of 50.5mm in Sampangiramanagar, east Bengaluru on Sunday.
Rough sea likely to prevail around Andaman this week: IMD
In association with the likely strengthening of winds and enhanced rainfall activity over Andaman & Nicobar Islands, rough Seas are
likely to prevail over the region around the Islands and over Andaman Sea during 29-31 May.
Temperatures to rise over next few days in Northwest India
Maximum temperatures are very likely to rise gradually by 2-3°C over major parts of northwest India during 3-4 days. They are likely to remain above normal by 2-3°C over some parts of south peninsula during next 3 days. No significant change in maximum temperatures likely over rest of the country during next 2 days.
Bangalore: Trees uprooted after heavy rainfall
