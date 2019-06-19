Weather forecast today LIVE Updates: Heatwave conditions persist in UP, Bihar
Weather forecast Today and Temperature today India LIVE News Updates: The Indian Meteorological Department has forecast favourable conditions for the advance of Southwest monsoon today into parts of Central Arabian Sea, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and other parts of Bay of Bengal and northeast India.
Weather forecast and Temperature today LIVE Updates: The capital received light showers Tuesday in a respite to the increasing temperature in the region. Meanwhile, heat wave conditions prevailed in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, as the death toll in the latter state has touched 79. Various other places also recorded light to heavy rainfall whereas, Punjab, Kerala, Chhattisgarh were among some states that witnessed thunderstorms.
The Indian Meteorological Department has forecast favourable conditions for the advance of Southwest monsoon today into parts of Central Arabian Sea, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and other parts of Bay of Bengal and northeast India. Meanwhile, strong winds and rough sea conditions will prevail along Maharashtra and Gujarat coast.
“Maximum temperatures are likely to remain above normal by 2-3 degree Celsius over some parts of east India during next few days. No significant change will be recorded in the maximum temperatures over rest of the country during next 2-3 days,” according to the IMD bulletin.
Live Blog
As heatwave conditions continue to prevail in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, will the showers provide relief to the residents? Follow for LIVE Updates:
Welcome to our Weather LIVE blog
Good Morning and welcome to our LIVE Blog. After the slight spells of shower yesterday in the capital, today is a sunny day. As heatwave grips Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, Southern states of Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh received rainfall and southwest monsoon is advancing into various parts of the country. Stay tuned to this space for the latest updates!
Meanwhile, thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places is very likely over Uttarakhand; with gusty winds at isolated places over Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, West Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Telangana.
Lightning is also expected at isolated places over Sub- Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Odisha, Assam and Meghalaya.
Heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely over West Uttar Pradesh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Andaman Nicobar Islands, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura as well as Konkan and Goa.
Heat wave conditions in isolated pockets will continue over Vidarbha, Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.
With the heatwave in the state claiming multiple lives, the Gaya district administration has imposed prohibitory orders between 11 am and 4 pm.
Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls likely over south Peninsula & adjoining central India, Islands and Northeast India. IMD has forecast isolated to scattered rainfall over rest of the country. Yesterday, the highest maximum temperature of 42.8°C was recorded at Bapatla(Coastal Andhra Pradesh). A depression over Northeast Arabian Sea has weakened into a lower pressure areaa over Kutch and adjoining areas.
Welcome to our Weather LIVE blog
Good Morning and welcome to our LIVE Blog. After the slight spells of shower yesterday in the capital, today is a sunny day. As heatwave grips Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, Southern states of Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh received rainfall and southwest monsoon is advancing into various parts of the country. Stay tuned to this space for the latest updates!