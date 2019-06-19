Weather forecast today LIVE Updates: Heatwave conditions persist in UP, Bihar

Weather forecast and Temperature today LIVE Updates: The capital received light showers Tuesday in a respite to the increasing temperature in the region. Meanwhile, heat wave conditions prevailed in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, as the death toll in the latter state has touched 79. Various other places also recorded light to heavy rainfall whereas, Punjab, Kerala, Chhattisgarh were among some states that witnessed thunderstorms.

The Indian Meteorological Department has forecast favourable conditions for the advance of Southwest monsoon today into parts of Central Arabian Sea, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and other parts of Bay of Bengal and northeast India. Meanwhile, strong winds and rough sea conditions will prevail along Maharashtra and Gujarat coast.

“Maximum temperatures are likely to remain above normal by 2-3 degree Celsius over some parts of east India during next few days. No significant change will be recorded in the maximum temperatures over rest of the country during next 2-3 days,” according to the IMD bulletin.