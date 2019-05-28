Weather forecast today LIVE UPDATES: Monsoon to reach Andaman in next 48 hours

In its weather forecast bulletin for Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said conditions are likely to become favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon into some more parts of South Bay of Bengal, Andaman Islands and the north Andaman Sea during May 29 and 30. Thunderstorm and lightning accompanied by squall winds is likely to occur over Chhattisgarh and Odisha. The Northeastern part of the country is also likely to witness rainfall at the end of the month from May 29 to 31.

Meanwhile, heat wave conditions in Maharashtra’s Vidarbha region is expected to prevail. The weather pattern is also likely to continue in isolated pockets of Madhya Pradesh, Marathawada, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh and Odisha.