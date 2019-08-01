Weather Forecast Today LIVE Updates: Gujarat CM asks people on banks of Vishwamitri river to shift out for a night

Weather Forecast Today LIVE Updates: Breaking a record, Vadodara received over 10 inches of rainfall for more than 12 hours Wednesday, flooding major parts of the city. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warning, the city is expected to witness heavy to very heavy rains very likely at isolated places with extremely heavy showers in the district till Thursday. All schools have been declared closed today by the district collector.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani issued a statement late last night, requesting people living on the banks of Vishwamitri river to shift out for a night. “Even as the rain has stopped now and the water is receding, Ajwa dam is overflowing and the level of Vishwamitri river has risen. If the level rises further and water comes into the city, I request people living on the banks of the river to shift out at least for one night,” said Rupani.

The Ajwa dam reservoir was also at 209.7 feet, just 5 feet below the danger mark of 214 feet at 6 pm. The Vishwamitri river which overflows after 26 feet, was flowing at 23 feet. The IMD has issued a heavy to very heavy rainfall warning till August 5.