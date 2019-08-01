Weather Forecast Today LIVE Updates: Gujarat CM asks people on banks of Vishwamitri river to shift out for a night

Toggle Menu
Weather Forecast Report LIVE: Vadodara is expected to witness heavy to very heavy rains very likely at isolated places with extremely heavy showers in the district till Thursday. (Express photo)

Weather Forecast Today LIVE Updates: Breaking a record, Vadodara received over 10 inches of rainfall for more than 12 hours Wednesday, flooding major parts of the city.  According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warning, the city is expected to witness heavy to very heavy rains very likely at isolated places with extremely heavy showers in the district till Thursday. All schools have been declared closed today by the district collector.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani issued a statement late last night, requesting people living on the banks of Vishwamitri river to shift out for a night. “Even as the rain has stopped now and the water is receding, Ajwa dam is overflowing and the level of Vishwamitri river has risen. If the level rises further and water comes into the city, I request people living on the banks of the river to shift out at least for one night,” said Rupani.

The Ajwa dam reservoir was also at 209.7 feet, just 5 feet below the danger mark of 214 feet at 6 pm. The Vishwamitri river which overflows after 26 feet, was flowing at 23 feet. The IMD has issued a heavy to very heavy rainfall warning till August 5.

All schools have been declared closed in Vadodara today by the district collector. Follow LIVE updates

Vadodara: Level of Vishwamitri river rises, floods parts of city

The level of the Vishwamitri river has elevated to 34.5 feet from last night when it was flowing at 23 feet. Though rain has stopped, however, the overflowing river has flooded most parts of Vadodara. The Vishwamitri river which overflows after 26 feet.'

The level of Ajwa Dam has also rise to 212.5 feet, which is just above its overflow mark of 212.

Morning! Welcome to our live blog! For latest updates on the weather, follow this space.

A day in the life of J&K Police’s Mountain Rescue Team that helps Amarnath pilgrims

The yatra was suspended on Wednesday as a precautionary measure to avoid any untoward incident, officials said.

The Amarnath yatra has been suspended till August 4 as the IMD has forecast heavy rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir over the next few days, Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) said on Wednesday. The yatra was suspended on Wednesday as a precautionary measure to avoid any untoward incident, officials said.

A 17-year-old boy was electrocuted as Vadodara was battered by heavy rainfall on Wednesday. Several trains from Mumbai were stopped en route and passengers were stranded for hours as tracks were waterlogged.

